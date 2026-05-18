ICICI Bank, SBI top MF buy list in April; Wipro, HDFC Bank most sold

Share prices of ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank had hit 52-week lows in early April as the market correction triggered by the US-Iran conflict in March weighed on financial stocks. State Bank of India had also witnessed a steep decline in March. MFs together invested around ₹15,000 crore in the three banking stocks in April.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Eternal were also among the top five most bought stocks last month. While Sun Pharma has been among the best-performing blue-chip stocks, with its share price recently touching fresh 52-week highs, Eternal had fallen to a 52-week low in March.