ICICI Bank, SBI top MF buy list in April; Wipro, HDFC Bank most sold
Mutual funds increased exposure to select banking stocks in April while trimming holdings in IT, metals and industrial companies after recent market movements
Abhishek Kumar
premium
Listen to This Article
Mutual fund (MF) schemes rebalanced their portfolios in April, rotating into select banking stocks while trimming exposure to specific IT, metals, and industrial names. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the most bought stocks by MF schemes during the month.
Topics : Mutual Funds ICICI Bank sbi