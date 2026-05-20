Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares jump 10% to hit 52-week high on Q4 results

Shares of Kwality Pharmaceuticals surged on Wednesday after the company reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and announced a dividend for shareholders.

The stock climbed 10.40 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹2,206.55 per share on the BSE after the company announced its Q4FY26 results. Sentiment was further supported by the announcement of a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of ₹1 each for FY26.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The counter continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 11:04 AM, shares of Kwality Pharmaceutical s were trading at ₹2,135 apiece, up 6.83 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,998.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 213 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 74,988 levels.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q4 results

For Q4FY26, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹157.11 crore, registering a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 35.8 per cent from ₹115.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year, the company reported consolidated revenue of ₹503 crore in FY26, compared with ₹370 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company’s Ebitda margin improved to 24 per cent, expanding by around 200 basis points from 22 per cent in FY25. The improvement was driven by a better product mix, higher contribution from regulated and semi-regulated markets, operating leverage benefits, and increasing traction in registration-led businesses across strategic geographies such as Mexico and Colombia.

READ | Ashish Kacholia-backed Safari Industries up 5% on Q4; should you buy? Profitability growth outpaced revenue growth during the year. Profit after tax (PAT) for FY26 stood at ₹67.34 crore, compared with ₹39.80 crore in FY25, representing a growth of nearly 69 per cent Y-o-Y. Consequently, PAT margins expanded by around 260 basis points to 13.4 per cent in FY26 from 10.8 per cent in FY25, reflecting improved operational efficiencies, better realisations, and tighter cost controls across the value chain, the company said in an exchange filing.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Stock FY27 outlook

Looking ahead, Kwality Pharmaceuticals said it remains on track to achieve its FY27 guidance of ₹650 crore in revenue and ₹100 crore in PAT. Management said there remains potential upside to the guidance, depending on the pace of approvals, registrations, and commercialisation across key international markets.

“With a robust product pipeline, expanding regulated market presence, strategic investments in biologics and specialty therapeutics, and a strengthened global commercial network, KPL is well-positioned to sustain its high-growth trajectory. The company continues to target a doubling of revenues over the next three years, with an aspirational milestone of achieving ₹1,000 crore in topline revenue by FY29,” said the company in an exchange filing.