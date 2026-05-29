Mutual funds add fewest unique investors in three years in April

The industry added about 295,000 new investors last month, down 37 per cent compared to the March tally of 471,000. In February, around 763,600 investors had made their first MF investments.

The additions in April were the lowest since June 2023.

“The addition of new investors has slowed as the recent performance of equity funds has turned unattractive. This is likely a short-term blip; growth will pick up as and when the market recovers,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management.

The phases of price correction and range-bound movements in the equity market have impacted equity MFs’ showing in the return charts. Active large-cap funds have delivered average returns of just 0.5 per cent over the one-year period. Small-cap and mid-cap fund returns have improved after a sharp rally in recent weeks, but they are still in single digits. The average returns of the two scheme categories stand at around 8.5 per cent, data from Value Research show.

Investor additions by MFs also depend on the pace of new scheme launches in popular categories. According to experts, the marketing and distribution push by fund houses during new fund offering ( NFO ) periods enhances the reach of MFs among new investors. In April, only one active equity scheme — JioBlackRock Large Cap Fund — completed its NFO period, collecting just Rs 30 crore.

“The near-term returns from equity funds are currently not attractive enough to draw in new investors. Global uncertainty and equity market volatility may also be leading people to delay their investment plans. In addition, the slowdown in new fund launches in popular categories may also be a factor,” said Rahul Jain, president and head at Nuvama Wealth.

The total number of unique investors is measured by total permanent account number (PAN) registrations. At the end of April 2026, the industry had 61.7 million unique investors.