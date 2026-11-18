Nippon India Mutual Fund has launched a new index fund in the debt category. The new fund offer (NFO), Nippon India Crisil-IBX SDL-June 2037 Index Fund, opened for subscription on November 18 and will close on November 26, 2026.

Most of the fund’s assets will be invested in debt securities. The scheme could be an option for investors looking to gain exposure to bonds issued by state governments through a debt mutual fund, while seeking returns in line with a specified index.

Investment can start from ₹1,000

According to the scheme information document (SID), investors can start with a minimum investment of ₹1,000. Additional investments can be made in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

The scheme aims to generate returns in line with the performance of the Crisil-IBX SDL Index-June 2037. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme will achieve its investment objective.

The fund managers for the scheme are Pranay Sinha (fixed income), and Vivek Sharma.

Where will the scheme invest?

According to the fund house, most of the scheme’s assets will be invested in debt securities.

At least 95 per cent and up to 100 per cent of the total assets will be invested in securities that form part of the Crisil-IBX SDL Index-June 2037. Up to 5 per cent may be held in cash, cash equivalents, money market instruments and liquid schemes.

This portion may be used to meet redemption requirements, liquidity needs and other expenses of the fund.

The scheme may also invest in short-term government securities, treasury bills, repo and reverse repo instruments, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and other money market instruments.

In addition, it may invest within prescribed limits in money market or liquid schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund or other mutual funds.

What is the investment strategy?

The fund house said the scheme would follow a passive investment strategy. This means the fund managers will seek to invest in securities that form part of the benchmark index in broadly the same manner as the index.

At least 95 per cent of the fund’s assets will be invested in instruments forming part of the benchmark, while up to 5 per cent may be held in money market instruments to meet liquidity requirements and expenses.

The benchmark for the fund will be the Crisil-IBX SDL Index-June 2037.

SDL stands for State Development Loan, a debt instrument issued by state governments. The scheme’s investment objective is to generate returns, before expenses, corresponding to the total returns of the benchmark index.

However, there may be a tracking error, or a difference between the performance of the fund and that of the index. The fund house has also clarified that there is no assurance that the investment objective will be achieved.