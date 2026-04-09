Nippon India, ICICI Pru lead MF growth charts as industry expands in FY26

Nearly a third of the top 10 fund houses outpaced the industry’s growth in FY26. Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) topped the chart with a 30.1 per cent year-on-year rise in average AUM in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential MF followed with a 25.5 per cent growth, continuing to narrow the gap with industry leader SBI MF.

In absolute terms, ICICI Prudential MF and SBI MF contributed the most to the industry's growth in FY2026, as they added Rs 2.2 trillion and Rs 1.8 trillion, respectively, to their quarterly average AUM.

Tata MF was the only other AMC among the top 10 to grow faster than the industry average, registering a 21.2 per cent increase — marginally above the industry growth of 20.9 per cent.

The MF industry logged over 20 per cent growth in assets under management (AUM) for the third consecutive year in FY2026, even as equity market volatility moderated the pace of expansion. Average AUM stood at Rs 81.5 trillion in the March quarter, up 20.9 per cent from Rs 67.4 trillion a year ago, supported by steady inflows.

Among mid-sized fund houses, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) and Motilal Oswal Asset Management led the growth charts, with both posting over 40 per cent expansion in FY2026. Invesco was the only other AMC among the top 20 to grow faster than the industry average.