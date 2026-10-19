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Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI Mutual Fund leans on brand, SBI's network to deepen B-30 penetration

SBI Mutual Fund leans on brand, SBI's network to deepen B-30 penetration

Plans to add more branches as it looks to expand investor pool, says new CBO

Manish Mehta , CBO, SBI Mutual Fund

Manish Mehta , CBO, SBI Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) is set to expand reach while leveraging State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) extensive branch network to bring in new investors, particularly from beyond the top 30 cities (B-30), said Manish Mehta, its new chief business officer (CBO).
 
Mehta takes over the sales function at the country’s largest mutual fund house from joint chief executive officer (CEO) D P Singh. He headed sales at the fund house — with assets under management of around ₹13 trillion — for nearly two decades.
 
“The B30 market remains a priority for us. With SBI’s extensive network of over 23,000 branches, we have a unique opportunity to broaden investor participation. Our focus is on working jointly with the bank to make mutual funds more accessible and bring in new customers to the industry,” Mehta said.
 
At the same time, the fund house plans to add to its own branches. It currently services over 125,000 distributors through nearly 300 branches and a team of over 1,000 sales professionals.
“We will continue to add branches, particularly in smaller cities where many partners prefer direct engagement with the fund house,” Mehta added.

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He takes charge at a time when growth in the MF industry has slowed amid challenging equity market conditions and competition is intensifying with the entry of new players. The continued volatility, he says, has started to weigh on MF investor sentiments, but is so far limited to new investors.
“Conversations with our distribution partners indicate that new investors are experiencing higher anxiety, whereas long-term investors are more accustomed to market cycles. Our engagement at this stage is centred on reinforcing the importance of staying invested for the long term,” he said.
 
In addition to enhancing physical presence, the fund house is also strengthening its digital footprints. “To ensure comprehensive outreach, we complement our on-ground teams with virtual relationship manager-led engagement and digital touchpoints. In FY26, the industry added an estimated 8 million new investors, with around 8.5 per cent contributed through SBI MF’s digital platforms,” he added.

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Topics : SBI Mutual Fund sbi Market news mutual fund sector

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 6:48 PM IST