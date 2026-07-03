Markets rally: Sensex jumps 655 pts, Nifty hits 24,378 intraday; here's why

Share Market rally today: Indian equity markets extended their gains for the third straight session on Friday, with benchmark indices rising in early trade on the back of easing crude oil prices, strong buying in information technology (IT) and metal stocks, and a favourable technical setup.

The BSE Sensex climbed 655 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 78,157, while the NSE Nifty50 advanced 202 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 24,378 in early trade.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by supportive global cues. A softer-than-expected US June jobs report strengthened expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve, pushing the Dow Jones to a fresh record high, while the Nasdaq fell over 1 per cent amid continued selling in AI and semiconductor stocks.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said India's relative outperformance continues to be aided by weakness in the KOSPI and the broader weakness in the global chip trade.

"India’s outperformance continues aided partly by the weakness in KOSPI and the general weakness in the chip trade. The continuing tapering of the FII outflows is another significant factor supporting the market," said Vijayakumar.

He, however, cautioned that the rally would require fundamental support to sustain.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE "The rally will not sustain unless it is supported by fundamental factors. Purely from the market perspective, a strong fundamental support is the gaining strength of the banking stocks. Latest news regarding the FCNR (B) scheme is that it is receiving good response, particularly from West Asia where HNIs are eager to get good and safe returns in the context of the uncertainty caused by the war," said Vijayakumar.

At 9:28 AM, the BSE Sensex traded at 78,052, up 550 points, or 0.71 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was at 24,349, up 173 points, or 0.72 per cent.

The broader market also witnessed buying interest, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices trading higher by 0.14 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, barring Nifty PSU Bank and Auto, all traded in the green. Gains were led by the Nifty IT and Metal indices.

Share Market Today: Here are the reasons behind the rally

Easing crude oil prices

Crude oil prices eased as transit through the Strait of Hormuz continued to recover, reducing supply concerns. Brent crude slipped below $71 per barrel—its lowest level since late February—easing inflationary worries for a major oil-importing economy like India. However, crude later hovered around the $71 level.

At last check, Brent crude was down 0.01 per cent at $71.75 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged down 0.09 per cent to $68.63 per barrel.

"The crash in crude to the pre-war level is the strongest macro support to the economy and the market," said Vijayakumar.

IT stocks rally

IT stocks emerged as the biggest gainers, with investors accumulating the sector amid attractive valuations. The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.79 per cent to 27,718 during early trade before trimming gains. At last count, the index was up 1.96 per cent at 27,493.

HCL Technologies gained around 4 per cent, while Persistent Systems, Mphasis, and Tech Mahindra were each trading over 2 per cent higher.

Vijayakumar said the uptrend in IT stocks has been triggered by low valuations, though he added that the sector lacks the fundamental strength to sustain the rally.

Index heavyweights support benchmarks

Buying in index heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and HCL Technologies, also lifted the benchmark indices. At last check, these stocks were trading with gains of up to 2 per cent.

Technical setup remains favourable

According to analysts, the broader market trend remains constructive, supported by improving momentum indicators, strong derivative positioning, and a sharp decline in volatility.

"The immediate trading range for Nifty is seen between 24,000 and 24,300, while a decisive breakout above 24,300 could trigger the next leg of the rally towards 24,500–24,600," said Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments, was more constructive on the outlook. "The prospects of 24,600 appear brighter. Inability to float above the 24,170 region could, however, negate such hopes, though we will wait for a slippage past the 24,000 region to switch bias," said James.

(Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)

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