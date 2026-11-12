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Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SIP openings hit 18-month low in October, closures rise to 18-month high

SIP openings hit 18-month low in October, closures rise to 18-month high

SIP registrations fell to 5.1 million in October, while closures rose to 5.9 million, leading to a decline in active accounts and a marginal drop in monthly contributions

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SIP registrations fell to an 18-month low in October 2026 (Representative image from file)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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The mutual fund (MF) systematic investment plan (SIP) growth story suffered a setback in October, just ahead of the equity market recovery. SIP account registrations declined to an 18-month low of 5.1 million, while closures, at 5.9 million, were at their highest level since April 2025.  The higher closures led to a decline in the total number of SIP accounts. The MF industry's active SIP tally stood at 108 million at the end of October, compared to 108.9 million in September.  The decline in accounts was also reflected in SIP contributions and the total number of SIP accounts. SIP contributions declined from ₹32,490 crore to ₹32,160 crore.  Experts attributed the decline in SIP accounts to equity market volatility while stressing the fact that most SIP metrics were still close to all-time highs.  "Investors continue to invest because they're looking at the long-term growth to the country. They are confident about that. That's the reason why, during the last three months, we have seen the contributions above Rs 32,000 crores. While, there is some amount of closures and reduction in the contributing accounts, the resilience is something which is really what we are looking at positively," said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).  Dhirendra Kumar, founder and CEO of Value Research, said that this might not be the right time for investors to exit their SIPs.  "The closure number includes SIPs that have simply run their full term, not only those that investors cancelled. Contributions fell just 1 per cent to Rs 32,160 crore, so most investors are still investing. Those who stopped after two flat years have made a costly mistake, because a flat market is when a SIP buys the most units, and those are the units that earn the most when the market recovers. Stop a SIP if your life needs the money, not because of what the market is doing," he said.  Mayank Sharma, director and head — asset allocation and products at Client Associates, said that apart from market volatility, there could be other reasons behind the SIP closures.  "Seasonal festive expenses and elevated fuel costs may also have strained household cash flows, leading to higher mandate failures. However, monthly SIP contributions remained resilient at above Rs 32,000 crore and average ticket sizes were broadly stable. This suggests the trend is largely driven by churn in smaller-ticket accounts rather than any widespread investor exodus. In fact, discontinuing SIPs during market corrections often deprives investors of the long-term benefits of rupee cost averaging which happened in this instance as well given the strong bounce-back by the markets in November," he said.  The last time SIP accounts shrank was in April 2026. However, the decline was comparatively lower at 0.6 million. The October SIP account additions and discontinuations were the worst since April 2025, when the industry had undertaken a one-time clean-up exercise to remove dormant SIP accounts. That month, 16.2 million SIP accounts were declared inactive.
 
 

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:41 PM IST