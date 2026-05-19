Indus Tower

Current market Price – ₹430

Rating - Buy

Target Price – ₹500

Technical Desk :

Technical Support – ₹420-400

Technical Resistance – ₹440 - 455

Stock Commentary –

Dividend is back after a three-year break — a strong signal that cash flows are stabilizing and management confidence is improving. ₹14/share payout translates to the entire FY26 FCF being returned to shareholders. The ATM has finally started dispensing cash again.

Tower addition momentum improved sharply in Q4FY26, with 4,892 net tower additions versus 3,548 in the previous quarter, reflecting healthy network expansion demand from telecom operators. AGR relief for Vodafone Idea materially reduces receivable risks and improves long-term business visibility for Indus. VI’s gradual network rollout plans can support sustained tenancy growth ahead.

International expansion is turning into a fresh growth lever. Indus has already secured a regulatory license in Zambia and is progressing approvals in Uganda and Nigeria, laying the foundation for an African tower business with limited initial capex.

Balance sheet remains strong, with net cash (excluding lease liabilities) rising to ₹4,970 cr, providing flexibility for dividends, growth investments, and strategic opportunities.

Dividend payouts are expected to remain linked to free cash flow generation, implying an attractive 5–6 per cent dividend yield over FY27–28E alongside healthy AFFO yields.

Despite near-term ARPT moderation, the Despite near-term ARPT moderation, the Indus Tower stock continues to offer attractive valuation comfort at 6.5x FY28E adj. EV/Ebitda, while the core telecom infrastructure story remains intact.

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