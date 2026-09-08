Analysts see HAL, BEL as top beneficiaries of ₹1.1 trn defence buys

Defence stocks were in demand on Tuesday after the government cleared a proposal to purchase around ₹1.1 trillion worth of military materiel, ranging from radars to helicopters, for the three services. About 98 per cent of the procurements are to be sourced from Indian industry.

Govt's initial nod for ₹1.1 trillion defence buys; 98% from Indian cos In trade, the Nifty India Defence index defied market weakness, gaining 1.35 per cent at 9:35 AM. Most constituents traded higher, with BEML emerging as the top gainer, rising 4.08 per cent to ₹2,182.70.

DAC approvals positive for HAL, BEL, Data Patterns

According to JM Financial, the clearance for Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the Indian Army is an order potential for HAL. It said that the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) granted for proposals to enhance fighter jet capabilities could include an overhaul of the Su-30MKI, which is also positive for HAL.

Furthermore, approval for Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJ) is positive for BEL, while that for Arudhra Radars is positive for both BEL and Data Patterns.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The brokerage, however, noted that before final awarding, these projects would undergo other stages of negotiations/approvals, including technical and financial clearances and, eventually, Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approvals.

Defence PSUs on radar

So far in FY27, the DAC has given approvals worth ₹1.62 trillion, according to data shared by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Over FY25-YTDFY27, approvals worth ₹13 trillion have been accorded for the defence sector, which enhances the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of domestic players.

MOFSL said that the government initiatives have improved order inflow visibility for the defence sector and, in the near to medium term, finalisation of large tenders for defence PSUs should be keenly watched.

BEL top pick by MOFSL

The brokerage has reiterated its positive stance on the defence sector, with BEL being its preferred pick. It has set a target price on the stock at ₹530.

MOFSL has also maintained its 'Buy' rating on HAL for a target of ₹5,800 and Astra Microwave Products for a target of ₹1,900.

Meanwhile, Jefferies said that India's defence spend should see a double-digit CAGR in the medium-term in the background of global geopolitical tensions. Private sector companies have visible growth prospects north of 20 per cent backed by government focus on domestic manufacturing and building the private sector supply chain.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Solar Industries and Astra Microwave with a 'Buy', and Bharat Dynamics with a 'Hold'.

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