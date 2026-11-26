Brigade Enterprises share price: Shares of real estate company Brigade Enterprises gained 4 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after the company sold residential properties worth ₹1,600 crore in its township project in East Bengaluru.

The stock opened marginally lower at ₹585 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), but soon reversed losses to climb to an intraday high of ₹611.95.

Thursday's gains marked the seventh consecutive session of advances for Brigade Enterprises. The stock has rallied as much as 12 per cent during this period.

As of 12:10 PM, Brigade Enterprises shares were trading at ₹609, near the day's high, retaining most of their intraday gains.

Bengaluru project clocks ₹1,600 crore in sales

According to a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based realty firm has sold properties worth ₹1,600 crore during the launch weekend of the first residential phase of its Brigade Autograph project in the eastern part of the city. READ MORE

Located on the Whitefield-Kadugodi Main Road in east Bengaluru, Brigade Autograph is a 40-acre mixed-use township being developed as a joint venture between Brigade Group and Krishna Priya Estates. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹12,000 crore and comprises about 8 million square feet (sq ft) of commercial and residential saleable area.

The first residential phase, Floris at Brigade Autograph, comprises premium residences spread across five towers of 49 floors each. Following the response to the launch, the company plans to advance the launch of future phases within the township.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The project will also include World Trade Center Bengaluru-Whitefield, a Hyatt Regency hotel with around 250 rooms and suites, Orion Mall and a proposed hospital.

Brigade Group acquires land parcel in Secunderabad

In another related development, Brigade Group has announced the acquisition of a prime 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad. The site, located between MG Road and Necklace Road, is proposed to be developed into a premium residential project with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,000 crore.

Brigade Enterprises stock: Analyst view

Vipin Kumar, AVP, equity research (derivatives & technical analyst), Globe Capital Market, said that following a corrective move from ₹1,081 levels to ₹450 levels, the stock has started moving higher on a slightly upward slope. At the current juncture, the stock could continue its gradual rise towards ₹700 and higher levels in the medium term.

He suggested traders to accumulate on dips as long as the stock trades the ₹520-500 zone on a closing basis.

Meanwhile, Brigade Enterprises in Q2FY27 reported a 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹219 crore. Its revenue stood at ₹1,250 crore in the quarter.