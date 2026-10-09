10% health insurance co-pay could push patients' bill burden to 15-19%

General insurance companies are pushing for a mandatory 10 per cent co-payment on retail policies, a move that could lower premiums but leave policyholders paying 15–19 per cent of hospital bills out of pocket once non-payable expenses are factored in. The proposal is targeted for implementation from January 1, 2027. What is being proposed? General insurers, under the aegis of the General Insurance Council (GIC), propose a ₹5 lakh cap on co-payments per claim and a clause preventing policyholders from opting out of the requirement through add-on riders or top-up policies. Insurers argue that a mandatory cost-share would curb “moral hazard” by making patients and hospitals more price-sensitive. This, they say, would discourage inflated room tariffs, unnecessary diagnostic tests and prolonged stays.

The real out-of-pocket burden

Co-pay applies only to admissible charges. If non-payable items, such as consumables, administrative fees and room-rent sub-limit penalties, account for 5–10 per cent of a hospital bill, the policyholder’s total out-of-pocket share could amount to about 15–19 per cent.

Admissible amount: ₹18.5 lakh

10 per cent co-pay on admissible amount: ₹1.85 lakh

Non-admissible expenses (consumables, sub-limits): ₹1.5 lakh (7.5 per cent of the bill)

Total out-of-pocket liability: ₹3.35 lakh (16.75 per cent of the bill)

Mayank Gosar, founder of Softcon Capital, sees a patient's hospital bill payout rise to 15-19 per cent if a 10 per cent co-pay comes into force. "Combined with non-payable expenses, co-pay can significantly increase the policyholder’s out-of-pocket burden.”

Will the proposal go through?

Any industry-wide change would need approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), given its wide impact.

Mahavir Chopra, founder, Beshak.org, said an individual insurer is unlikely to introduce the clause on its own, as it would be at a disadvantage to rivals. The idea, he said, is for the industry to move together so that everyone is on the same footing.

Market dynamics would most probably not allow the proposal to be accepted, as it could hamper the overall growth of the health insurance industry, said Prashant Goyal, founder and CEO of Swadhyaay. If it does come into force, he said, premiums could fall by more than 30 per cent after accounting for moral hazard.

Gosar said: “IRDAI is unlikely to give a blanket approval for mandatory 10 per cent co-pay. A better approach would be to offer a 10 per cent co-pay rider, allowing customers to choose it for a lower premium.”

He said mandatory co-pay would significantly raise out-of-pocket expenses at the time of a claim, even as the industry moves towards no room-rent limits, consumables coverage and fewer sub-limits. It is “a step in the opposite direction, and could face strong customer pushback if implemented,” he said.

What policyholders should do?

If the co-pay comes in, a health policy alone would not be enough. Both the co-pay and the non-payable items are calculated on the hospital bill, so households should ideally plan for a higher payout of their likely hospital bill, assuming 5–10 per cent non-payables. A ₹20 lakh bill, for instance, leaves the household to pay ₹3.35 lakh. This money could be parked in liquid assets to be available at short notice.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

→ Take abill for tertiary care: