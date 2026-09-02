10-year bond yield closes shy of 7% as US yields, crude prices rise

Government bond yields inched up on Wednesday, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields and crude oil prices, said dealers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.98 per cent, against the previous close of 6.96 per cent. During the day, the benchmark yield touched the psychologically crucial 7 per cent mark. The last time the 10-year bond yield closed above 7 per cent was on June 3 this year. “The market was tracking the US yield and crude today (Wednesday),” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “If we break 7 per cent, then next stop is seen at 7.11 per cent and 7.14 per cent where buying from PSU banks are expected,” the person added.

On the other hand, the surplus liquidity in the banking system rose to ₹7.76 trillion on Tuesday from ₹6.65 trillion a day earlier, as strong inflows mobilised through the FCNR(B) swap scheme continued to add to system liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted an overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction to absorb the excess liquidity, receiving bids worth ₹4.59 trillion against the notified amount of ₹5 trillion. The central bank will conduct another VRRR auction for a notified amount of ₹6 trillion on Thursday.

A VRRR auction is a liquidity absorption tool used by the RBI to temporarily absorb surplus liquidity from the banking system.

“The demand was good because it was an overnight auction. The RBI got the message that banks don’t want to park funds for longer term after the results of previous auctions,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

Banks had parked ₹3.74 trillion across two VRRR auctions worth ₹10 trillion on Tuesday, with demand remaining subdued as surplus funds were concentrated with a few banks.

The strong mobilisation through the central bank’s swap scheme has pushed system liquidity towards a more than four-year high, prompting the RBI to use VRRR auctions to keep overnight rates aligned with its operating target.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) — which is the operating target of monetary policy — settled at 5.02 per cent, against the previous close of 5.16 per cent.

The SDF rate, which currently stands at 5 per cent, is the interest rate at which banks park their surplus funds with the RBI without providing collateral. It forms the lower bound of the RBI’s policy corridor, with the repo rate in the middle and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at the upper bound.