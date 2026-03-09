₹13 trn wiped out from D-St as Sensex, Nifty fall 3% amid West Asia crisis

Indian equity benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, fell for the second consecutive day on Monday, March 9, wiping out around ₹12.78 trillion in market capitalisation as the escalating West Asia conflict and surging crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.

On March 9, the BSE Sensex slumped by over 2,494 points, reaching the day's low of 76,424.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 slid by over 752 points, dropping to the 23,697.80 levels.

At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex was trading at 76,619.25 levels, down by 2,299.65 points or 2.91 per cent from previous session's close of 78,918.90. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 714.20 points or 2.92 per cent at 23,736.25 levels from 24,450.45.

Around 10:00 AM on March 9, the combined market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies had fallen by ₹12.78 trillion, sliding to ₹436.89 trillion from the previous session's close of ₹449.68 trillion.

Here’s why the markets are falling:

A key trigger behind the sharp fall is the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has entered a more volatile phase in recent days. The developments have raised concerns about global stability and potential disruptions to energy supplies.

SBI Securities said Brent crude prices have surged sharply following the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, limited storage facilities in producer countries, and attacks on oil and gas infrastructure, as well as vessels. Brent crude has spiked to around $118 per barrel amid these developments.

Last checked, the crude oil benchmark Brent crude was up 25.15 per cent at $116 per barrel.

The brokerage noted that higher energy prices, including crude oil, natural gas, and coal, could translate into rising inflation in the coming months and may also affect economic activity across major oil-consuming economies such as India, Japan, China, South Korea, and several nations in Southeast Asia.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said large oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict persists and crude prices remain elevated. The market will price in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up, whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not.

Vijayakumar added that the duration of the conflict remains an unknown factor, and the uncertainty could continue to weigh on foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have again turned aggressive sellers in Indian markets after a brief period of buying in February.

So far this month, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold around ₹21,831 crore worth of Indian equities.

However, he noted that the lesson from history is that the impact of geopolitical issues like conflicts on markets does not last long. Therefore, investors have to be patient.

According to Vijayakumar, domestic consumption segments such as banking and financials, automobiles, telecom, and cement are unlikely to be significantly affected by the crisis, while sectors like defence and pharmaceuticals may remain relatively resilient. Long-term investors with a higher risk appetite can consider selectively buying stocks within these themes, he added.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.