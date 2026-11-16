23 companies to see IPO lock-in expiry by Nov-end; Jio Platforms in focus

As many as 23 companies are set to see their anchor investor lock-in periods expire between November 16 and November 30, 2026, making shares held by anchor investors eligible for trading. The upcoming expiries cover 11 companies under the 30-day lock-in period and 12 companies under the 90-day period, with the proportion of shares becoming eligible ranging from around 13 per cent to 22 per cent of their respective total equity.

The releases could bring a sizeable portion of previously locked-in shares into the tradable pool, although expiry does not necessarily mean that investors will sell their holdings. According to a report by PL Capital, most companies facing the 30-day and 90-day expiries will see around 15 per cent of their total shares become eligible for trading. Fusion CX, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business and Paras Healthcare have the highest proportion of shares unlocking among the 30-day group, at approximately 22 per cent each. Jio Platforms, meanwhile, will see around 13 per cent of its total shares become eligible.

IPO lock-in expiry by Nov-end The market performance of the 30-day group has been positive so far, with all 11 stocks trading above their respective IPO issue prices. Tonbo Imaging India is the biggest gainer, trading around 120 per cent above its issue price. BLS Polymers has gained 76 per cent, while Sahajanand Medical Technologies is up 53 per cent. SFC Environmental Technologies has risen 45 per cent and Bonfiglioli Transmissions is up 36 per cent. Paras Healthcare has gained 33 per cent, while Jio Platforms is trading 25 per cent above its issue price.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business has advanced 24 per cent over its issue price, followed by EAAA India Alternatives at 18 per cent and HD Fire Protect at 15 per cent. Fusion CX, which has the same approximate 22 per cent unlock proportion as Zetwerk and Paras Healthcare, is trading 6 per cent above its IPO price, the report said.

The 90-day lock-in expiry will cover Behari Lal Engineering, Shiprocket, Horizon Industrial Parks, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Shankesh Jewellers, Sunshine Pictures, Gaja Alternative Asset Management, Tempsens Instruments (India), Augmont Enterprises, Hy-Tech Engineers, Skyways Air Services and Symbiotec Pharmalab. The proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading in this group also ranges from around 13 per cent to 22 per cent of total equity. Shiprocket and Horizon Industrial Parks have the highest proportion, at approximately 22 per cent each. Nine companies will see around 15 per cent of their shares become eligible, while Sunshine Pictures has the lowest proportion at approximately 13 per cent, as per PL Capital.

Unlike the 30-day group, the 90-day cohort has a mixed performance record. Eight of the 12 stocks are trading above their IPO issue prices, while four are below those levels. Tempsens Instruments (India) has gained around 80 per cent, followed by Lalithaa Jewellery Mart at 74 per cent and Symbiotec Pharmalab at 63 per cent. Behari Lal Engineering is up 60 per cent, while Hy-Tech Engineers has gained 46 per cent. Shiprocket has risen 32 per cent, Sunshine Pictures 24 per cent and Augmont Enterprises 22 per cent.

On the other hand, Horizon Industrial Parks is trading 22 per cent below its issue price. Gaja Alternative Asset Management has declined 17 per cent, Skyways Air Services is down 16 per cent and Shankesh Jewellers is trading 3 per cent below its IPO price.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.