24,100 key hurdle for Nifty; Chandan Taparia bets on Eternal, Bajaj Auto

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty index opened on a flattish note and attempted to cross the 24,150 zone in the first half but failed as selling intensified in the second half, dragging the index below the psychological 24,000 mark. It formed a small-bodied candle on the daily frame amidst volatile swings. Now, if it crosses and holds above the 24,100 zone, we could see the index moving towards 24,200, then 24300, while support can be seen at 23,950, then 23,800.

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,200, then 24,100 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,000, then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,100 then 24,200 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,600 and 24,500 zones, while an immediate range is between 23800 and 24300 levels.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Bank Nifty index opened gap down by more than 500 points near 57,500 zones, but some recovery was seen towards 57,750 levels in the first half of the session. However, it failed to hold at higher levels and gradually drifted towards 57,150 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, as selling pressure was seen at higher zones, but it is hovering near its 50 DEMA. Now, till it holds below the 57,500 zone, weakness could be seen towards 57,000, then 56,750 levels, while on the upside, a hurdle is seen at 57,750, then 58,000 zones.

Persistent Systems

Rating: Buy; CMP: ₹5,800; Stop loss: ₹5,650; Target: ₹6,150

Persistent Systems is respecting its 20 DEMA and witnessing a healthy bounce from the same. It has been forming higher lows for the last six weeks, reflecting continued buying interest on declines and strength in the overall trend. RSI is on the verge of a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum. Continued strength in the midcap IT space could further support the stock’s up move, while sustaining above recent highs may trigger fresh momentum.

Bajaj Auto

Rating: Buy; CMP: ₹1,2361; Stop loss: ₹12,000; Target: ₹13,000

Bajaj Auto has given a consolidation breakout after 12 sessions and is sustaining well above the breakout zone, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading near its all-time high territory and clearly outperforming the broader market. Volumes are gradually increasing, reflecting improving participation on the upside. Sustaining above the breakout zone could lead to further positive momentum, while small declines are likely to attract buying interest.

Eternal

Rating: Buy; CMP: ₹327; Stoploss: ₹317; Target: ₹345