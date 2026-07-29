24,200 key for Nifty, says HDFC Securities; recommends 2 stocks to buy
The broader trend remains choppy, with Nifty trading below its 20-day and 100-day EMAs and placed above 50 DEMA.
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.Nifty View
Nifty faced resistance near its 20-DEMA, currently placed at 24,027, and turned south in the last session. The broader trend remains choppy, with Nifty trading below its 20-day and 100-day EMAs and placed above 50 DEMA. For bullish momentum to strengthen further, Nifty needs a decisive close above 24,200. On the downside, 23,800 is likely to act as immediate support, followed by 23,600.
Stock ideas by HDFC Securities
Buy NLC India | CMP: ₹298 | Stop loss: ₹282 | Target: ₹315
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NLC India's stock price has recently bounced from 200 DEMA support. Price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes on hourly charts. Bullish RSI Setup on the daily chart. Higher top and higher bottom on hourly charts.
Buy Dabur India | CMP: ₹426 | Stop loss: ₹410 | Target: ₹452
Dabur share price has found support on an upward-sloping trend line on the daily chart. Stock price got oversold on the short-term chart. Bullish RSI setup on the hourly chart. Higher top and higher bottom on the hourly chart.
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Topics : Market technicals Nifty Outlook Markets HDFC Securities Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock ideas
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:59 AM IST