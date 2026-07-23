2W stocks: Bajaj Auto, TVS at 52-wk highs; Eicher, HeroMoto rally up to 4%

Two-wheeler (2W) stocks price movement

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Auto hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹11,310.75, surging 3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. In the past two days, the stock price of the company rallied 9 per cent. The stock hit a record high of ₹12,772.15 on September 27, 2024.

Shares of TVS Motor Company rose 2 per cent to ₹3,974, soaring 11 per cent in the past three trading days. The stock hit a record high today, surpassing its previous high of ₹3,970 touched on February 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, the share price of Hero MotoCorp surged 4 per cent to ₹5,190.25, while Eicher Motors gained 2 per cent at ₹7,788.80 on the BSE in intra-day deals.

Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Q1 result

Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit rose 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,225.63 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), while revenue increased 65 per cent to ₹21,688.8 crore, supported by record vehicle volumes. Higher realisations, and broad-based growth across domestic and export markets, internal-combustion and electric vehicles (EV), and two- and three-wheelers also aided growth.

TVS Motor Company's net profit jumped 67.1 per cent YoY to ₹1,019.4 crore in Q1FY27. Revenue from operations rose 33.5 per cent YoY to ₹16,295 crore. The rise in profits was attributed to higher sales volumes, an improved product mix, sustained cost reduction, and operating leverage, the management said during the post-results earnings call. The company also benefited from a fair valuation gain on investment during the quarter.

Brokerages view on 2W sector

GST 2.0 had a positive influence on the auto industry and resulted in improved sentiments in the domestic market. In Q1FY27, 2W volumes continued with healthy performance, with sales at 5.63 million units, up 20 per cent YoY. While overall industry growth is expected to moderate in the near term due to inflationary pressures and price hikes, the 150cc+ segment is growing significantly faster, and Bajaj Auto is gaining share through its refreshed Pulsar portfolio.

With a premiumisation strategy in the 125cc+ motorcycle category, Bajaj Auto is entering a strong product cycle with multiple launches across its highest-margin segments while simultaneously benefiting from structural demand tailwinds, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the post Q1 result update.

A robust export outlook, strong positioning in the domestic EV segment and a differentiated product launch pipeline are expected to drive sustained growth for Bajaj Auto. With export-supported margin resilience, the brokerage firm remains positive about the medium- to long-term earnings prospects at Bajaj Auto & maintains a 'BUY' rating on the stock, valuing it at ₹12,550, or 25x P/E on FY28E EPS.

Meanwhile, TVS Motors’ management expects domestic 2W demand to remain strong in Q2FY27 and moderate slightly in Q3FY27 due to the anticipated El Niño impact and a high base, but they continue to guide for double-digit FY27E Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) industry growth with E2Ws growing faster.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities factor in 12.7 per cent domestic 2W volume growth for TVS Motor in FY27E, supported by market share gain and a strong product portfolio. Export momentum remains strong. The company is expanding capacity across ICE, EV and exports, supporting future growth. While commodity inflation may persist in the near term, the management expects to offset the impact through calibrated price hikes, product mix and cost optimization, the brokerage firm said as it maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹4,400 (earlier ₹4,220).

Meanwhile, despite geopolitical headwinds, the Indian 2W industry entered FY27 on an optimistic footing, supported by continued strength in retail demand. Affordability gains, improving rural conditions, stronger urban sentiment and continued premiumisation are expected to support growth. EV adoption is also likely to accelerate as ecosystem constraints ease, Hero MotoCorp said in its FY26 annual report.

While inflationary pressures, geopolitical volatility, and commodity-related risks remain key watchpoints, we see strong opportunities across commuter, premium motorcycles, ICE scooters, electric mobility and global markets, the company said. ================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.