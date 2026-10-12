3 bullish stocks to track: Glenmark Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank and Go Digit

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Stocks to buy recommendation from Sachin Gupta, VP – research, Choice Broking

Buy Glenmark Pharma in cash at ₹2,290

Stop loss ₹2,200

Target ₹2,450

Glenmark Pharma surged over 4 per cent in Friday’s session, rebounding sharply from its 200-day EMA support zone near ₹2,200. The recovery indicates buying interest at a crucial long-term support level. However, the stock needs to sustain above this zone to strengthen the bullish setup.

On the upside, ₹2,450–2,500 could act as an immediate resistance zone. The RSI is approaching the lower end of its recent range, suggesting scope for recovery, though sustained momentum remains key.

Buy Karur Vysya Bank in cash at ₹340

Stop loss ₹320

Target ₹370

Karur Vysya Bank stock is witnessing a strong recovery from the crucial support zone of ₹318–320 and is currently trading at ₹340. The rebound, supported by the rising 100 EMA, has helped the stock move back above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, indicating improving buying interest after the recent correction. The rising 200-day EMA continues to support the broader bullish trend. If the positive momentum sustains, the stock could advance towards its target of ₹370, while ₹320 remains the key stop loss level.

Buy Go Digit General Insurance in cash at ₹273

Stop loss ₹257

Target ₹300/305