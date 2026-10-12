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Home / Markets / News / 3 bullish stocks to track: Glenmark Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank and Go Digit

3 bullish stocks to track: Glenmark Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank and Go Digit

Choice Broking analyst Sachin Gupta has recommended three stocks to buy today in cash: Glenmark Pharma, Go Digit and Karur Vysya Bank.

Stocks to buy today

3 bullish stocks to track: Glenmark Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank and Go Digit

Sachin Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 
Stocks to buy recommendation from Sachin Gupta, VP – research, Choice Broking
 
Buy Glenmark Pharma in cash at ₹2,290 
 
Stop loss ₹2,200 
 
Target ₹2,450

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Glenmark Pharma surged over 4 per cent in Friday’s session, rebounding sharply from its 200-day EMA support zone near ₹2,200. The recovery indicates buying interest at a crucial long-term support level. However, the stock needs to sustain above this zone to strengthen the bullish setup.
 
On the upside, ₹2,450–2,500 could act as an immediate resistance zone. The RSI is approaching the lower end of its recent range, suggesting scope for recovery, though sustained momentum remains key.
 
 
Buy Karur Vysya Bank in cash at ₹340
 
Stop loss ₹320 
 
Target ₹370
 
Karur Vysya Bank stock is witnessing a strong recovery from the crucial support zone of ₹318–320 and is currently trading at ₹340. The rebound, supported by the rising 100 EMA, has helped the stock move back above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, indicating improving buying interest after the recent correction. The rising 200-day EMA continues to support the broader bullish trend. If the positive momentum sustains, the stock could advance towards its target of ₹370, while ₹320 remains the key stop loss level.
 
Buy Go Digit General Insurance in cash at ₹273
 
Stop loss ₹257 
 
Target ₹300/305
 
Go Digit General Insurance is showing positive price action following a breakout above an inverted head-and-shoulders formation, signalling a potential trend reversal. The move is accompanied by strong volumes, suggesting healthy buying interest behind the breakout. The stock is also trading above its 50-day EMA, indicating an improvement in its near-term trend. Momentum remains supportive, with the RSI at 61.77, reflecting sustained bullish strength. The technical bias stays positive, with a target of ₹300/305 and a stop loss at ₹257. 
 

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 7:28 AM IST