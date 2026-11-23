Together, the two companies lost ₹30,707 crore in market value.

In large corporate transactions, typically either the acquirer’s shares fall because investors consider the purchase price excessive, or the seller’s stock declines because the offer undervalues its business. In this case, both came under pressure, with analysts pointing to the deal’s complex structure and the substantial additional debt it will saddle the companies with.

Under the transaction, APL Apollo will first acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses for ₹28,000 crore, funded through borrowings. In the second leg, Tata Steel will acquire majority control of the enlarged APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹32,267 crore by purchasing shares from the promoters and making an open offer to minority shareholders.

The first leg is likely to add about ₹28,000 crore to APL Apollo’s debt, while Tata Steel’s liabilities are expected to rise by around ₹4,200 crore. If APL Apollo becomes a subsidiary following the transaction, its borrowings will also be reflected in Tata Steel’s consolidated debt. Tata Steel reported consolidated gross debt of ₹1.02 trillion at the end of September.

The financing burden could be particularly onerous for APL Apollo. Bankers estimate that the company will have to pay ₹2,800-3,900 crore annually in interest on the ₹28,000 crore acquisition loan, assuming borrowing costs of 10-14 per cent. This compares with operating profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), of ₹1,914 crore reported by APL Apollo in FY26, leaving little financial headroom to service the debt while maintaining profitability.

Analysts say the clearest beneficiaries of the transaction are APL Apollo’s existing promoters, the Sanjay Gupta family, who stand to receive around ₹15,510 crore for their 26.6 per cent stake. In addition, SG Tech Engineering, a company owned by APL Apollo's promoters, will set up exclusive contract manufacturing facilities with a capacity of 5 million tonnes for colour-coated products to supply Tata Steel.

The deal offers limited apparent benefits to shareholders of either company, said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services. “The transaction doesn’t seem beneficial to either Tata Steel shareholders or APL Apollo minority shareholders. Tata Steel is paying a huge premium to acquire APL Apollo’s business, while the latter will be borrowing nearly ₹28,000 crore to acquire Tata Steel’s colour-coated and steel tube business as part of the transaction,” he said.

Subramanian said the APL Apollo promoters stood to gain from both the sale proceeds and the opportunity to establish a substantial contract manufacturing business supplying colour-coated products to Tata Steel.

Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India, questioned the strategic rationale for Tata Steel. “If Tata Steel intends to become an integrated steel manufacturer, why would it choose to depend on a contract manufacturer for a significant portion of its colour-coated products? And it achieves this dependency after adding around ₹32,000 crore to its consolidated debt,” he said.