360One WAM shares fall 4% post Q4 results; brokerages see up to 19% upside

360One WAM share price today

360One WAM shares edged lower in trade on Wednesday, April 22, as investors checked out of the stock following a largely in-line March quarter (Q4FY26) result

The stock of the asset and wealth management company declined 4.35 per cent on the BSE, to an intraday low of ₹1,056 per share. At 10:11 AM, the 360One WAM stock was near the day’s low level compared to a 0.94 per cent dip in the BSE Sensex index.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Notably, the stock opened higher at ₹1,125 per share, compared to its previous close of ₹1,104, but failed to hold on to its gains.

360One WAM Q4 results: Profit, revenue highlights

360 One WAM reported a Q4FY26 operating revenue of ₹830 crore, rising 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It was driven by recurring revenue (up 20 per cent Y-o-Y) and transactional revenue (54 per cent Y-o-Y).

The company’s Operating profit improved 31% per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore.

However, negative other income of ₹55 crore capped net profit growth at 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹290 crore.

The management said it expects net flows of ~12-15 per cent of opening AUM annually, supported by brand strength and talent expansion, along with mark-to-market (MTM) gains of ~10-12 per cent.

The cost-to-income ratio, which eased 120 basis points Y-o-Y to 50.1 per cent in Q4FY26, is likely to moderate to around 46-48 per cent through efficiencies in core and scaling of new businesses, the management added.

360ONE reported net ARR (annual recurring revenue) inflows of ₹9,000 crore in Q4FY26, compared to ₹4,000 crore in Q4FY25.

Segment-wise, wealth management ARR net flows stood at ₹6,960 crore (up from ₹3,320 crore in Q4FY25), while AMC net flows were ₹2,030 crore (up from ₹670 crore in Q4FY25).

360One WAM shares outlook: Should you buy the dip?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Share price target raised to ₹1,300 | Upside: 17 per cent

MOFSL analyst said 360ONE offers a “compelling structural growth story” anchored to India's expanding wealth and asset management market.

The acquisition of B&K Securities and the UBS collaboration enhance the company’s international footprint, broaden client access, and strengthen its transactional platform.

Operating leverage and cost synergies from integrations are anticipated to improve the company’s profitability as new businesses scale up.

READ | Adani Power rallies 5%, hits new high in weak market; mcap hits ₹4 trillion “We have slightly cut our earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1 per cent for FY27 and 3 per cent for FY28, considering an increase in costs owing to RM hiring as well as IB team build-up,” it said.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target maintained at ₹1,320 | Upside: 19 per cent

360One’s AMC business witnessed healthy activity in Q4FY26, with quarterly gross inflows of ~₹5,200 crore, partly offset by fund maturities and distributions, resulting in lower net flows sequentially. Full-year AMC net inflows stood at ₹9,300 crore.

The management expects a strong pipeline across private credit, real assets and alternates ahead, with continued launches and drawdowns to sustain quarterly momentum.

“360 ONE WAM has established a robust franchise in the ultra-high net worth investors (UHNI) segment and now expanded its offerings to cater to institutional clients (B&K acquisition), HNI segment (organically built), NRIs (UBS AG) and mass affluent (ET Money). We expect the company to grow its EPS at 22 per cent CAGR over FY26-FY28,” it said.

The brokerage thinks the current valuation of 360One WAM stock, at 30x/25x FY27/FY28 EPS estimates, is undemanding for the quality and growth profile. It values the stock at 29x based on FY28 EPS estimates. =============== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.