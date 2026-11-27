Fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) is trending differently, as India Inc. is set for its rare earnings upgrade. According to global investment bank Jefferies , MSCI India earnings estimates have historically been revised lower through the year, with downgrades in 18 of the past 20 completed fiscal years.

This time, Jefferies upgraded earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1 per cent compared to the start of the fiscal year, making it only the third upgrade year in two decades, after FY12 (+1 per cent) and FY24 (+2 per cent). Economic growth has been revenue supportive, and we believe 4-year low margins could provide earnings support ahead.

This, the brokerage said, is notable against an average c.10 per cent downgrade over FY07-26.

"Revenue growth for Jefferies coverage ex-O&G/metals/financials accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter to 21 per cent YoY in Sep’26, a 15-quarter high. This supported 19 per cent YoY earnings growth ex-O&G/metals despite EBITDA margins being near four-year lows. Going forward, while revenue growth may not accelerate further, we believe that margin improvements can provide support to earnings growth," Abhinav Sinha, along with other analysts, wrote in the Equity Strategy note shared on November 26.

Stocks to play upgrade cycle

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 700 pts, Nifty below 25,700; Auto, IT down 1% each Among sectors, the positive revisions within Jefferies coverage have been led by banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), with 73 per cent and 71 per cent of stocks seeing FY27E EPS upgrades post Sep’26 results, while cyclical commodities (O&G, Metals) have also seen broad upgrades.

Among stocks seeing consistent upgrades over the past two quarters, our preferred names include ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Lodha, Lenskart, and Indian Hotels, said the investment bank. Reliance Industries and JSW Steel also stand out as preferred names where revision momentum has recently turned positive, it added.

On the flip side, Cement, Autos and IT saw higher downgrades post Sep’26 results. Among stocks with persistent downgrades over the past two quarters, where we have an Underperform rating, are LTM, Hyundai , Indus Towers, Tata Motors, TCS and Wipro, Jefferies noted.

Edge over EM peers

Jefferies also noted that India ranks first against its emerging market (EM) peers on earnings framework, as the potential slowdown in AI capex poses downside risks to Korea and Taiwan.

"While India’s EPS growth trails EM ex-AI majors (Samsung, SK hynix and TSMC) by 19ppt in CY26E/FY27E, it is expected to move to a 3ppt lead in CY27E/FY28E, pointing to an improving relative earnings outlook," it said.

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