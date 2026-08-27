40 of 53 listings in 2026 trade above IPO price; 3 double investors’ money

As many as 53 companies have listed their shares on the stock exchanges in 2026 so far. These companies have collectively raised ₹67,322.60 crore.

According to Prime Database data as of August 25, 40 of the newly listed stocks currently trade above their IPO issue price, while 36 have managed to stay above their listing price. In comparison, 13 stocks trade below their issue price and 17 are below their listing price.

Interestingly, two of the three IPOs (Omnitech Engineering and Shadowfax Technologies) made weak debuts, listing below their respective issue prices. ALSO READ: SME IPOs: Sebi mulls regulatory reset; will this boost investor confidence? Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said that Omnitech Engineering, SEDEMAC Mechatronics and Shadowfax Technologies stand out as strong long-term holds or accumulate-on-dips candidates. On their outperformance, he said these companies have proved execution in high-growth niches: precision components for energy/automation, dominant auto ECUs/EV tech with high RoCE and R&D edge, and tech-led logistics benefiting from e-commerce/quick-commerce share gains. Among the top performers, three stocks have more than doubled investors’ money compared with both their issue price and listing price. These are Omnitech Engineering, SEDEMAC Mechatronics and Shadowfax Technologies.Interestingly, two of the three IPOs (Omnitech Engineering and Shadowfax Technologies) made weak debuts, listing below their respective issue prices.

They are followed by Select names, he said, like SBI Funds Management look attractive because of its scale and strong growth potential. "The stock has not moved much post muted listing, leaving room for upside. If earnings growth picks up, it could see re-rating. The company continues to benefit from its strong market position." In terms of performance, Indo-MIM has emerged as the standout performer among these large IPOs, gaining 83 per cent from its issue price. Dhoot Transmission shares have surged 74 per cent, while Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has gained 17 per cent. On the other hand, Horizon Industrial Parks, Fractal Analytics and Leap India have disappointed investors, falling 8 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, from their issue prices. They are followed by Indo-MIM (₹3,812.11 crore), Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (₹3,079.88 crore), Dhoot Transmission (₹3,066.89 crore), Fractal Analytics (₹2,833.90 crore), Horizon Industrial Parks (₹2,600 crore), and Leap India (₹2,480 crore).Select names, he said, like SBI Funds Management look attractive because of its scale and strong growth potential. "The stock has not moved much post muted listing, leaving room for upside. If earnings growth picks up, it could see re-rating. The company continues to benefit from its strong market position."In terms of performance, Indo-MIM has emerged as the standout performer among these large IPOs, gaining 83 per cent from its issue price. Dhoot Transmission shares have surged 74 per cent, while Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has gained 17 per cent. On the other hand, Horizon Industrial Parks, Fractal Analytics and Leap India have disappointed investors, falling 8 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, from their issue prices.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised. Among the worst performers, Shree Ram Twitex leads the chart, with its shares down 64 per cent from the IPO issue price. It is followed by Innovision Ltd (down 50 per cent), Alpine Texworld (down 47 per cent), and Aastha Spintex (down 46 per cent).

The two largest IPOs in terms of funds raised - SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises have delivered a mixed performance. SBI Funds Management shares are nearly 5 per cent below their issue price of ₹574, while Manipal Health Enterprises shares are trading 30 per cent above their issue price of ₹590.