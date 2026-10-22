Amid ₹48,000 crore FPI retreat, technology stocks are lone bright spot

The outflows in the first fortnight of October were more than double those recorded in the second half of September, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth ₹21,745 crore. Of the 24 sectors tracked, only five attracted inflows, while the remaining 19 saw outflows so far this month.

Financial services recorded the largest outflow at ₹8,634 crore, though this represented less than 0.5 per cent of FPIs’ ₹20 trillion stake in the sector. More telling were the exits from fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and healthcare, where selling accelerated sharply. FPI equity holdings slipped just 0.3 per cent to ₹65.94 trillion, aided by an 11 per cent jump in the value of their IT holdings. In dollar terms, the portfolio actually grew, supported by a firmer rupee. IT attracted the highest inflows in the first half of October, at ₹2,599 crore.

“The fortnight reflected a pronounced risk-off stance among foreign investors, with outflows spanning financial, consumption, automotive, and industrial sectors,” said Raj Gaikar, research analyst at Samco Securities. “The isolated inflow into IT suggests selective buying rather than a broad-based shift towards risk assets, highlighting persistent caution in FPI positioning.”

The buying interest in IT comes amid a strong run in the sector. According to a report by SBI Securities, cumulative net inflows into IT over the past three and a half months stood at ₹9,062 crore. The Nifty IT index rose 10.88 per cent in H1 of October, appreciably outperforming the benchmark Nifty index, which gained 1.67 per cent over the same period, said SBI Securities’ note.

“The Nifty IT index has negated its lower-low, lower-high structure on the daily time frame and moved above its previous major swing-high zone of 31,900–32,000, closing higher. Sustaining above this zone will be crucial for the index to extend its upward momentum in the near term,” the report noted.

Services also continued to attract foreign investor interest. SBI Securities said that, barring April, the sector had recorded inflows in every other month of the current financial year. “India’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.2 in September 2026, up from 54.1 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector,” the report said.

The sectoral picture also shifted between the second half of September and H1 of October. FPIs increased their purchases of chemicals, IT, and media, entertainment and publication stocks compared with the previous fortnight.

Several sectors also shifted from net inflows in the latter half of September to net outflows in October so far.