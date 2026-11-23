Benchmark and broader market indices fell by the most since July 8, dragged down by banking and metal stocks as a spike in gold prices and profit-booking triggered selloffs, even as crude oil prices eased further.

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Nifty 50 fell 1.75 per cent to close at 25,349.65, while the BSE Sensex declined 1.77 per cent to 82,435.99. The Nifty Next 50 shed 1.31 per cent, while the Sensex 50 lost 1.62 per cent. The Nifty 500 ended 1.41 per cent lower at 23,748.15. The Nifty 50 is now 3.9 per cent below its 52-week high.

In contrast, the Nifty IT index rose 1.69 per cent to 31,850.8, while the BSE Information Technology index gained 1.6 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by around ₹5.2 trillion. A total of 2,872 stocks declined, while 1,601 advanced and 265 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The Nifty Bank index tumbled 3.17 per cent to 62,585.35, while the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices fell 3.19 per cent and 3.25 per cent, respectively. The BSE Bankex dropped 3.14 per cent to 70,410.81. Banks accounted for 32 per cent of the total erosion in market value on the NSE, which stood at around ₹5.9 trillion.

“Markets have rallied in the past two weeks and were on a positive trajectory this morning too. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been a strong force behind this rally despite negative global cues,” said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities. He added that corrections driven by profit-booking and continuing weakness in global markets were normal and healthy. His outlook for the markets in the short to medium term remained largely positive, he said.

FPIs bought a net ₹5,672.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold a net ₹2,760.12 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The Nifty Metal index was among the biggest laggards, plunging 3.68 per cent to 11,819.25. Metal stocks came under pressure following a deal involving Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes. Tata Steel fell 8.43 per cent to ₹163, making it the worst performer in the Nifty. Its board approved the sale of its tubes and colour-coated steel businesses to APL Apollo Tubes and the purchase of APL Apollo’s 26.6 per cent promoter stake.

The combined value of the transactions works out to around ₹28,000 crore. APL Apollo plunged 21.29 per cent to ₹1,670, well below the reported price of ₹2,100 a share for the promoters’ stake.

“The correction reflects profit-booking after a four-week rally, amplified by Wall Street’s technology-led selloff and weakness across Asian markets,” said Vikram Kasat, chief business officer — advisory and dealing at PL Capital. Going forward, global cues, FPI flows and the 25,300–25,500 support zone would be crucial, he added.

“Indian equities are likely to consolidate following the sharp four-week rally, with markets expected to take a breather amid a truncated trading week due to holidays in India and the US. The limited availability of domestic and global triggers could keep market activity subdued, with investors likely to remain selective after the recent upmove,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research — wealth management at Motilal Oswal.