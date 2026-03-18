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Home / Markets / News / ₹5 trn gain: Sensex zooms 800 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; Key reasons here

₹5 trn gain: Sensex zooms 800 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; Key reasons here

Stock market rising today: Sensex and Nifty 50 rallied more than 1 per cent today, building on gains of the past two trading sessions, amid a firm trend in global markets

stock market rally today

Share market today: Sensex zooms 800 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; Key reasons here

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 jumped on Wednesday, extending their gains to the third straight session. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 790 points or 1.03 per cent to trade at 76,844 around 11:50AM. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was up 230 points or 0.98 per cent to 23,809. 
On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading firmly in the green, barring the metals. IT, auto, and banks remained the key outperformers. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Jio Financial Services were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, up in the range of 3 to 4 per cent.  
 
The broader markets showed relatively strong participation, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.7 per cent each. India VIX, the fear gauge index, cooled off 4 per cent to 19, indicating easing volatility after the recent spike and suggesting improving near-term risk sentiment.  Today's rally added more than ₹5 trillion to the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies. According to data, the all India market capitalisation stood at ₹438.49 trillion, up from previous day's m-cap of ₹432.84 trillion.  STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE: SENSEX UP 680 pts, NIFTY TRADES NEAR 23,800

Stock market rally: Key factors

1. IT stocks lead gains: The Nifty IT index today snapped its six-day losing streak to emerge as the top performer. The index was up more than 4 per cent, with all 10 constituents moving northward. Coforge and Persistent Systems were the top movers, up 6 per cent, followed by Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys. 
According to Dhanashree Jadhav, technology analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, investors are stepping into IT counters at lower levels and that the bounce is largely valuation-driven. "Overall, the recovery was expected, as valuations provided strong comfort for investors, making further downside limited," she said, adding that Q4 results are expected to be in line with previous quarters, with potential margin expansion. 

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  2. Crude prices stay firm: Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.46 per cent to USD 101.9 per barrel. Notably, crude exports from Iraq's Kirkuk fields ​to Turkey's Ceyhan port have resumed via pipeline. The export was resumed after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed ‌to restart flows. 
"Despite the uncertainty regarding the war, markets have staged a bounce back. One factor that enabled this bounce back is crude remaining around the USD 102 level and fears of spiking above USD 120 not materialising," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said. 
  3. Support from global markets: Strong performances in the Asian markets have provided a boost to Indian markets. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi jumped nearly 4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed over 2 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.
  The US market ended higher on Tuesday. The Dow surged 0.10 per cent, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 climbed 0.47 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. 

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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