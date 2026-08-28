Friday, August 28, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchNifty IT indexNepal FloodsAther Energy sharesFederal-Mogul Goetze ShareGalaxy S26 FE LaunchTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / News / 6 months of West Asia war: Market winners, losers & the road ahead

6 months of West Asia war: Market winners, losers & the road ahead

At the bourses, meanwhile, investors sought refuge in realty, pharma and the metal pack. Their respective indexes on the NSE gained up to 17 per cent thus far, ACE Equity data shows.

West Asia, Israel Iran US conflict

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector bank (PSB), oil & gas and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) indexes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are among the top losers at the bourses six months into the West Asia war that started on February 28, 2026.
 
These indexes slipped up to 13 per cent since then, according to ACE Equity data, amid rising crude oil prices that stoked inflation fears and a dent on corporate earnings. In contrast, the Nifty 50 has slipped around 4.3 per cent during this period.
 
Among commodities, oil was the biggest casualty, with Brent prices surging from around $70 a barrel (bbl) pre-crisis to over $120/bbl as the conflict intensified and choked transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipments. Prices, however, have cooled off since then. 
 
 
The rupee emerged as one of the clearest indicators of the economic strain back home amid rising oil prices as Indian importers needed more dollars to pay for oil purchases, increasing pressure on the domestic currency. The pressure peaked in May, when the rupee touched a record low of 96.90 per dollar.

Also Read

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts from day's high; Nifty near 24,100

Silver faces downside risk as Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech looms

Silver faces downside risk as Warsh's Jackson Hole speech looms

ESDS Software Solution IPO

ESDS Software Solution IPO booked over 50% in an hour; check GMP, reviews

Tejas Networks share price

Tata group stock Tejas Networks zooms 13% on ₹1,537-cr order win from TCS

Multibagger on listing! Tempsens Instruments shares debut at 111% premium

Multibagger on listing! Tempsens Instruments shares debut at 111% premium

 
At the bourses, meanwhile, investors sought refuge in realty, pharma and the metal pack. Their respective indexes on the NSE gained up to 17 per cent thus far, ACE Equity data shows. 
 
 
The mid-and small-cap segments, too, emerged as winners with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes surging 8.3 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively during this period, data shows. ALSO READ: Hormuz disruption to keep oil prices firm; $100/bbl risk looms: Analysts
 
“It was a testing time for the global financial markets and even India wasn’t spared. That said, the worst seems to be over for the global economy and markets. Both the US and Iran may not want to escalate the tensions due to the economic impact it may have,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.
 
Going ahead, rupee stability and liquidity, analysts said, remain the key monitorable factors that will determine how the Indian markets play out. 
 
“The Nifty can gain up to 10 per cent if oil prices and the rupee are in check. I prefer banks and metals. The outlook for FMCG will depend on how the monsoons play out and its impact on interest rates and inflation,” Chokkalingam said.
 
Sanjeev Prasad, managing director & co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities, meanwhile, sees modest returns for the Indian markets going ahead.
 
“Tail risks from a weak monsoon and a prolonged West Asia crisis remain. Earnings estimates have been stable in recent months, which should result in a strong FY27 earnings performance. However, the improved earnings outlook is largely priced in through elevated multiples in the broader market,” he wrote in a recent coauthored report with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.
 
With forward price-earnings (P/E) valuation close to -1 standard deviation (SD) below the 10-year mean, analysts at InCred Equities remain overweight on the markets with a Nifty-50 target of 25,439 levels by March 2027.
 
"If the economic activity continues to surprise, then the bull-case target is at 29,516 levels, up 23 per cent from the current levels," they said in a recent note.

More From This Section

Gold outlook hinges on Warsh speech as hawkish Fed stance may weigh

Gold outlook hinges on Warsh speech as hawkish Fed stance may weigh

GE Shipping share buyback

₹900 crore buyback announcement sees GE Shipping shares gain over 3%

Dividend

Federal-Mogul Goetze surges 10% on ₹ 94 per share dividend bounty

BSE, stock market

BSE options surge 4,000% in 15 minutes shows wild swings under new CAS

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Nifty IT index soars 3%; LTM, Coforge, TCS, TechM gain up to 5%; here's why

Topics : Market Lens West Asia Market Outlook Indian stock market Market forecast Metal stocks FMCG stocks Banking stocks Nifty 50 Crude Oil Price Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:27 PM IST