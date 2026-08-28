6 months of West Asia war: Market winners, losers & the road ahead

Public sector bank (PSB), oil & gas and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) indexes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are among the top losers at the bourses six months into the West Asia war that started on February 28, 2026.

These indexes slipped up to 13 per cent since then, according to ACE Equity data, amid rising crude oil prices that stoked inflation fears and a dent on corporate earnings. In contrast, the Nifty 50 has slipped around 4.3 per cent during this period.

ALSO READ: Oil prices on track for weekly loss despite simmering Iran tensions Among commodities, oil was the biggest casualty, with Brent prices surging from around $70 a barrel (bbl) pre-crisis to over $120/bbl as the conflict intensified and choked transportation through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipments. Prices, however, have cooled off since then.

The rupee emerged as one of the clearest indicators of the economic strain back home amid rising oil prices as Indian importers needed more dollars to pay for oil purchases, increasing pressure on the domestic currency. The pressure peaked in May, when the rupee touched a record low of 96.90 per dollar.

At the bourses, meanwhile, investors sought refuge in realty, pharma and the metal pack. Their respective indexes on the NSE gained up to 17 per cent thus far, ACE Equity data shows.

ALSO READ: Hormuz disruption to keep oil prices firm; $100/bbl risk looms: Analysts The mid-and small-cap segments, too, emerged as winners with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes surging 8.3 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively during this period, data shows.

“It was a testing time for the global financial markets and even India wasn’t spared. That said, the worst seems to be over for the global economy and markets. Both the US and Iran may not want to escalate the tensions due to the economic impact it may have,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

ALSO READ: BSE options surge 4,000% in 15 minutes shows wild swings under new CAS Going ahead, rupee stability and liquidity, analysts said, remain the key monitorable factors that will determine how the Indian markets play out.

“The Nifty can gain up to 10 per cent if oil prices and the rupee are in check. I prefer banks and metals. The outlook for FMCG will depend on how the monsoons play out and its impact on interest rates and inflation,” Chokkalingam said.

Sanjeev Prasad, managing director & co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities, meanwhile, sees modest returns for the Indian markets going ahead.

“Tail risks from a weak monsoon and a prolonged West Asia crisis remain. Earnings estimates have been stable in recent months, which should result in a strong FY27 earnings performance. However, the improved earnings outlook is largely priced in through elevated multiples in the broader market,” he wrote in a recent coauthored report with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.

With forward price-earnings (P/E) valuation close to -1 standard deviation (SD) below the 10-year mean, analysts at InCred Equities remain overweight on the markets with a Nifty-50 target of 25,439 levels by March 2027.

"If the economic activity continues to surprise, then the bull-case target is at 29,516 levels, up 23 per cent from the current levels," they said in a recent note.