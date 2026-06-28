Six of top-10 firms add ₹88,678 crore in mcap, ICICI Bank biggest winner

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies went up by ₹88,678.1 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 297.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 42.9 points, or 0.17 per cent.

"Markets ended the holiday-shortened week with modest gains, advancing in three of the four trading sessions. Sentiment remained constructive, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical developments in West Asia, and selective buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs)," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹29,588.75 crore to reach ₹9,95,610.74 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added ₹24,718.3 crore, taking its valuation to ₹12,25,981.44 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries surged ₹12,043.96 crore to ₹17,83,926.92 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹11,580.28 crore to ₹6,10,081.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India rallied ₹9,322.93 crore to ₹9,64,738 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro edged higher by ₹1,423.88 crore to ₹5,80,550.83 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel tumbled ₹35,615.21 crore to ₹11,27,348.09 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by ₹21,188.74 crore to ₹5,35,537.56 crore, and that of TCS declined by ₹11,143.71 crore to ₹7,58,206.42 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹5,321.83 crore to ₹5,10,624.92 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.