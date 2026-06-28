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Home / Markets / News / Six of top-10 firms add ₹88,678 crore in mcap, ICICI Bank biggest winner

Six of top-10 firms add ₹88,678 crore in mcap, ICICI Bank biggest winner

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro contributed to a combined market-capitalisation gain of ₹88,678 crore during the holiday-shortened trading week

market capitalisation, mcap

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹29,588.75 crore to reach ₹9,95,610.74 crore, the most among the top-10 firm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued companies went up by ₹88,678.1 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 297.57 points, or 0.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 42.9 points, or 0.17 per cent.

"Markets ended the holiday-shortened week with modest gains, advancing in three of the four trading sessions. Sentiment remained constructive, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical developments in West Asia, and selective buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs)," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

 

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹29,588.75 crore to reach ₹9,95,610.74 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

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HDFC Bank added ₹24,718.3 crore, taking its valuation to ₹12,25,981.44 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries surged ₹12,043.96 crore to ₹17,83,926.92 crore and that of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹11,580.28 crore to ₹6,10,081.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India rallied ₹9,322.93 crore to ₹9,64,738 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro edged higher by ₹1,423.88 crore to ₹5,80,550.83 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel tumbled ₹35,615.21 crore to ₹11,27,348.09 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by ₹21,188.74 crore to ₹5,35,537.56 crore, and that of TCS declined by ₹11,143.71 crore to ₹7,58,206.42 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹5,321.83 crore to ₹5,10,624.92 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : market cap stock markets market capitalisation mcap

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

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