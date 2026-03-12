Aarti Industries shares jump 6% on $150 mn agrochemical supply deal

Aarti Industries share price today

Shares of Aarti Industries, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, rose over 6 per cent on Thursday, March 12, to hit an intraday high of ₹456.75 on the NSE after the company secured a multi-year supply contract worth around ₹150 million with a global agrochemical company. The stock has surged over 11 per cent in the last three sessions.

Around 01:15 PM, Aarti Industries stock was trading at ₹454.70, up by 5.7 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹430.15. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,716.05 levels, down by 150.80 points or 0.63 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹495, and its 52-week low was at ₹338 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹16,476 crore.

Here's why Aarti Industries stock is rallying:

In a stock exchange filing, dated March 12, the company said it secured a multi-year deal with a leading global agrochemical company for the supply of a key crop-protection intermediate. The company said the agreement converts the existing annual engagement into a structured supply contract valid until March 31, 2030, and involves a significant increase in volumes.

Under the agreement, Aarti Industries will manufacture and supply a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop-protection formulations for global agricultural markets. The agreement is expected to generate around $150 million in revenue over the contract period, providing the company with improved medium- to long-term revenue visibility.

Suyog Kotecha, chief executive officer at Aarti Industries, said this reinforces Aarti Industries' position as a trusted

partner to global agrochemical innovators.

"The agreement enhances our long-term earnings visibility and reflects continued progress in strengthening our speciality chemicals portfolio through high-value, sustainable partnerships,” he added.

According to the company, the global agrochemical intermediates market continues to offer strong growth opportunities, supported by structural demand for crop protection solutions and a rising preference for reliable, integrated, long-term supply partners.

Systematix Institutional Equities on Aarti Industries

In its Q3 earnings review on Aarti Industries, the brokerage said the company delivered a strong performance in Q3FY26, beating estimates across key metrics. Consolidated revenue rose 26 per cent year-on-year to ₹23.2 billion, supported by strong MMA volumes and a record export share of about 65 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 36 per cent to ₹3.2 billion, with margins expanding to 13.8 per cent due to higher capacity utilisation and favourable input cost dynamics.