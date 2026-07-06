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Home / Markets / News / Aastha Spintex disappoints on D-Street debut; shares list at 4% discount

Aastha Spintex disappoints on D-Street debut; shares list at 4% discount

Aastha Spintex ipo listing: The cotton yarn and cotton bales manufacturer and trader debuted at ₹130 per share on both the BSE and NSE, down ₹6 or 4.41 per cent from its issue price of ₹136 per share

Aastha Spintex Share Price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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Aastha Spintex Share Price: Aastha Spintex shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Monday, July 6, 2026, listing at a discount despite the company raising ₹170 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The cotton yarn and cotton bales manufacturer and trader debuted at ₹130 per share on both the BSE and NSE, down ₹6 or 4.41 per cent from its issue price of ₹136 per share. Investors allotted shares in the IPO incurred a notional loss of ₹660 per lot of 110 shares at the time of listing.
 
Aastha Spintex IPO listing also fell short of grey market expectations. Ahead of its market debut, Aastha Spintex's unlisted shares were trading at ₹136, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4.75 per share, or 3.49 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 

Aastha Spintex IPO details

Aastha Spintex's ₹170 crore IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 12.5 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹125-136 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. The issue remained open for subscription from June 29 to July 1, 2026.
 
The public issue received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription of 4.64 times. Demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 7.62 times.

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The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.30 times, while the retail investor category was booked 2.33 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with the issue price fixed at ₹136 per share.
 
The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for part payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, provide inter-corporate deposits to fund Falcon Yarns' working capital requirements, and meet general corporate purposes.  Bigshare Services acted the registrar to the issue, while BOI Merchant Banker and PNB Investment Services served as the book-running lead managers for the public offering.
 
Established in 2013, Aastha Spintex is a Gujarat-based textile manufacturer primarily engaged in the production of cotton spun yarn. The company operates an integrated spinning facility in Halvad, Gujarat, catering to both domestic and export markets.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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