ABB India soars 10%, hits 52-week high on strong earnings by parent company

ABB India share price movement

Share price of ABB India moved higher by 10 per cent to ₹7,923.35, also its 52-week high, on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals, amid heavy volume, after its parent company ABB reported record-high orders and strong operational execution for the second quarter ended June 2026 (Q2CY26).

The stock price of ABB India surpassed its previous high of ₹7,824.95 touched on April, 22, 2026. It touched a record high of ₹9,200 on June 18, 2024. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, ABB India outperformed the market by surging 53 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 11:58 AM, the stock traded 8 per cent higher at ₹7,801.25 on the back of nine-fold jump in the average traded volume. A combined 1.9 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.36 per cent at 77,465.

ABB Q2 performance, outlook

ABB said the company achieved a record-high order intake of $12 billion. It recorded strong comparable revenue growth of 12 per cent and operational earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) margin increase of 90 basis points to 20.2 per cent. In total, the company improved operational EBITA by 20 per cent and earnings per share by 8 per cent, the company said in the Q2 2026 results.

A strong performance in a favourable market environment drove order intake to a new quarterly all-time-high of $12,042 million. Strong order growth of 30 per cent (28 per cent comparable) was underpinned by sustained customer investments across the secular megatrends of energy expansion, energy efficiency, and energy resilience — areas where ABB's portfolio is well positioned to deliver, the company said.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of 2026, ABB expects a low- to mid-teens growth in comparable revenues, year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin should show sequential improvement from the second quarter.

In the full-year 2026, ABB expects a positive book-to-bill, and a low double-digit to low-teens growth in comparable revenues, year-on-year. The operational EBITA margin should improve year-on-year, even when excluding the real estate gain in the first quarter of 2026, the company said.

ABB India - Outlook

India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, continued infrastructure investments and the acceleration of energy transition initiatives are expected to sustain demand for electrification solutions. Structurally robust segments such as Data Centers, Buildings and Rail remain key growth drivers, while emerging sectors including Semiconductors, Green Hydrogen and Battery Energy Storage Systems present new opportunities, ABB India said in its calendar year 2025 annual report.

Commodity price volatility and forex fluctuations remain key watchpoints. The business continues to invest in manufacturing capacity, supply chain resilience, technology innovation and partner development. These efforts position the company to support customers in building safe, reliable and sustainable operations over the long term, it said.

Meanwhile, ABB India reported a robust 25 per cent year-on-year order inflow growth during Q1CY26, led by strong traction in data centers, railways, renewables and building infrastructure. The management highlighted that demand remains resilient across most key end-user industries with a strong opportunity pipeline and continued private capex momentum. Order backlog stood at a healthy around ₹11,000 crore, providing strong execution and revenue visibility over the next several quarters, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q1CY26 result update.

ABB India is benefiting through its diversified offerings across medium-voltage switchgear, low voltage distribution, UPS systems, drives, motors, substations and automation solutions. The company also indicated that discussions for large-scale projects extending till CY2028 are already underway. To capitalize on rising opportunities, ABB announced ~$75 million (~₹625 crore) capex investment toward manufacturing and R&D expansion focused on localized products for domestic and export markets, the brokerage firm said. ======================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.