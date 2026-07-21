ABSL AMC Q1 profit rises 12%; IIM-M launches MBA in wealth management

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday reported ₹309 crore net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2027, a 12 per cent rise compared to the same quarter last year. The profit was largely supported by a 38 per cent jump in other income at ₹162 crore. The revenue from operation was up about 3.5 per cent at ₹463 crore. The AMC managed an average of ₹4.3 trillion through its mutual fund schemes during the quarter. SIP inflows stood at ₹1,085 crore in June, the AMC said in a release. The stock closed 6.5 per cent lower Tuesday.

IIM-M launches MBA in wealth management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has launched a one-year Executive MBA in Wealth Management for working professionals in collaboration with Neo Wealth and Asset Management. The programme is among India's first academic courses dedicated exclusively to wealth management, NEO Wealth said in a release, adding that the “programme reflects the growing importance of industry-academia collaboration in preparing professionals for the evolving needs of India’s wealth management sector”.

Sebi asks depositories to implement buyback rules from August 1

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed depositories to put in place an operational framework and necessary system enhancements by August 1 to implement the newly introduced mechanism for freezing promoter holdings at the ISIN level during share buybacks. In a circular, Sebi asked depositories to issue operational guidelines covering the implementation of the ISIN-level freeze on promoter and promoter group holdings, including the format for listed companies to issue freezing instructions. It will also lay down operational modalities for permitting promoters to tender shares in buybacks conducted through the tender offer route and for allowing the invocation or release of encumbrances created before the commencement of the buyback period.

Sebi simplifies certification norms for SIF distributors

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday introduced a single certification examination to simplify the eligibility requirements for persons to sell and distribute mutual funds and Specialised Investment Funds. Under the new framework, any person employed or engaged in the sale and/or distribution of Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) products will be required to hold a valid “NISM Series V-D - Mutual Fund-Specialised Investment Fund Distributors Certification”, Sebi said in a circular. The regulator said holders of the new certification will be eligible to distribute both mutual fund and SIF products, eliminating the need to separately obtain the “NISM Series V-A - Mutual Fund Distributors Certification”.