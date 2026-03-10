Ackman seeks $10 billion in New York IPO of Pershing Square and Fund

Pershing Square Inc. filed for an initial public offering, in a deal that would see billionaire Bill Ackman’s hedge fund make its debut on a US exchange alongside a new closed-end fund. The combined initial public offering includes a stake in Pershing Square USA Ltd., a closed-end fund, and Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, the filings show. For every 100 shares of the closed-end fund IPO purchased by a buyer, that investor will receive 20 shares in the hedge fund, the filing shows. Ackman is looking to raise between $5 billion and $10 billion for Pershing Square USA in the combined deal, with investors able to buy shares at $50 apiece. The offering has secured $2.8 billion in commitments from qualified investors including family offices, pension funds and insurances companies, the filing shows. The investors in the private placement will receive 30 shares in the hedge fund for every 100 closed-end fund shares purchased, the filing shows.

The filing marks the latest move in Ackman’s long campaign to pivot toward a long-term investment strategy inspired by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. After a plan to raise as much as $25 billion for a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund foundered in 2024, Pershing Square pivoted to boosting its Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. stake a few months later to use as a vehicle for taking majority stakes in other firms.

In 2024, he agreed to sell a 10% stake in Pershing in a private deal that valued it at more than $10 billion ahead of the planned IPO.

The combined offering is being led by Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Bank of America Corp., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co.