ACME Solar Holdings, NTPC Green Energy jump up to 9% in weak market

ACME Solar Holdings and NTPC Green Energy stocks jumped up to 9.4 per cent in Thursday’s trade in an otherwise weak market. At 12:22 PM, ACME Solar shares were trading 4.67 per cent higher at ₹260.1 per share, and NTPC Green Energy’s share price was up 2.27 per cent at ₹100.09 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 2.19 per cent at 75,026.13.

Individually, AMCE Solar shares surged for the third consecutive session, rising over 5 per cent. On March 17, 2026, the company informed its subsidiary, ACME Eco Clean Energy Pvt Ltd, that it had commissioned an additional 8 MW of capacity in its 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

With the latest commissioning, the company’s operational capacity at the project has risen to 84 MW out of 100 MW, according to an exchange filing dated March 17. The wind project is located at Titoda village in Sayla taluka of Surendranagar district, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, NTPC Green shares rose for the second consecutive session, gaining nearly 4 per cent. On Wednesday, after market hours, the company declared commercial operation of the fourth part capacity of 165 MW at its 1,200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project in Gujarat.

The capacity, housed under NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, will be operational with effect today, March 19, 2026.

Sector update

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched several important initiatives to promote green energy. These include schemes such as grid-connected rooftop solar power projects, off-grid rooftop solar projects, fuel cell technology, biogas plants, solar water heaters, and solar street lights, according to a PIB filing.

Grid-connected rooftop solar power panels have been installed at various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) campuses, details of which are given below:

Assam Rifles (AR): 2,180 kilowatts of capacity at 44 locations.

Border Security Force (BSF): 2,895 kilowatts of capacity at 8 locations.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 1,990 kilowatts of capacity at 4 locations.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 16,348 kilowatts of capacity at 42 locations.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 4,092 kilowatts of capacity at 13 locations.

National Security Guard (NSG): 1,565 kilowatts of capacity at 5 locations.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 778 kilowatts of capacity at 3 locations.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, stated this in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Outlook

A report by Infomerics Ratings said the share of renewable energy (RE) in India’s total power generation is expected to rise to 26 per cent by the end of FY2026, even as demand growth remains subdued. The renewable purchase obligation (RPO) framework is likely to mitigate offtake risks for under-construction capacities.

Looking ahead, RE—led by solar—is projected to account for 59 per cent of total installed capacity by FY2032. To meet the estimated peak demand of 458 GW, especially during non-solar hours, the deployment of adequate energy storage systems (ESS) will be crucial. This includes battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped storage projects (PSPs).

Of the planned 236 GWh BESS capacity by FY2032, only 0.2 per cent is operational as of June 2025, with another 9.6 per cent (22.6 GWh) under various stages of development. On the pumped storage side, India currently operates about 5 GW of PSP capacity, with over 12 GW under construction and nearly 69 GW under development.

Infomerics Ratings’ outlook on the renewable energy sector remains stable over the medium term, supported by strong policy backing, healthy PLFs and comfortable debt coverage metrics. While the payment cycle from distribution utilities witnessed a material improvement in the recent quarters, it remains a key monitorable. For the incremental capacity additions, timely execution, deployment of adequate ESS, and grid integration remains critical.

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