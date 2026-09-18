ACME Solar Holdings soars 6%, hits all-time high; stock up 103% in 8 months

ACME Solar Holdings share price movement

ACME Solar Holdings ( ACME Solar ) share price hit a record high of ₹434.95, soaring 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

ACME Solar, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Seventh, commissioned Phase-II of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) component with 52.32MW/209.28MWh out of the total 300MW/1,200MWh discharge capacity of its FDRE project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, in the past eight months, ACME Solar's stock price zoomed 103 per cent. It rallied 122 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹195.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

At 01:24PM on Friday, ACME Solar quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹429.70, compared to a 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . A combined 4.59 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

ACME Solar - commissioning of Battery Energy Storage System Project

With this, ACME Greentech Seventh Private Limited has achieved a commissioned capacity of 105.95 MW / 423.80 MWh of the BESS component. Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this project was signed with SJVN Limited with long-term project financing from REC. ACME Solar expects to commission the entire BESS capacity for this project by Q3FY27.

Meanwhile, on September 16, 2026, ACME Solar, through its subsidiary, ACME Renewtech Private Limited, commissioned Phase-I, comprising 66.68 MW solar out of the total 300 MW Solar capacity. The solar capacity is located at Kelan Village in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The capacity forms part of ACME Solar’s first hybrid renewable energy project, combining 300 MW of solar capacity with 100 MW of wind capacity. The PPA for the project has been signed with NTPC Limited and long-term project financing is with PFC. ACME Solar expects to commission the entire 300 MW solar capacity by the end of Q3 FY27. Following the commissioning of this project, the renewable energy operational capacity of ACME Solar is now approximately 3,057 MW, the company said.

With this commissioning milestone, ACME Solar crossed 4 GWh milestone in operational BESS capacity with total operational capacity of 4.16 GWh.

ACME Solar – HSBC maintains ‘Buy’, increases target price of ₹450 from ₹390

After a muted Q1FY27 and a relatively weak FY26, renewable auctions are once again seeing some traction on the back of a surge in power demand and evening peak demand. BESS is acting as a key enabler with complex firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) tenders gathering steam. In Q2FY27, analysts at HSBC Global Investment Research saw 4.8GW of capacity auctions, which included 2.3GW of wind capacity auctions, 1GW of thermal mimic round the clock (RTC) auction and 1.5GW of assured peak FDRE auction.

The brokerage firm believes ACME Solar is in a high growth phase adding significant capacity over the next two years. Strategically, the business is evolving from a pure-play solar provider to more complex FDRE projects, which require a combination of solar, wind, and BESS. Further, it is using a strategy of early BESS commissioning to generate merchant revenue. All this positions it well to benefit from India’s renewable energy growth story.

Analysts raised the enterprise value (EV)/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) multiple to incorporate a pickup in sector momentum which expect to translate into a stronger growth pipeline for ACME beyond FY28. The brokerage firm assigned 11.7x EBITDA multiple (10.9x earlier for core business), adjust for net debt and discount the equity value to September 2026 to arrive at a target price of ₹450 (₹390 earlier). The brokerage firm maintains a 'Buy' rating as it expects the company to witness rapid growth over the next couple of years. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.