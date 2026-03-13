ACME Solar jumps 9% on commissioning phase-1 of BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings shares jumped 9.2 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹262.45 per share. At 10:12 AM, ACME Solar Holdings’ share price was trading 7.62 per cent higher at ₹258.45. In comparison, Sensex was down 1.17 per cent at 75,142.65.

The stock gained in a weak market after the company, through its various subsidiaries, commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in phase-1 out of its total planned BESS capacity of 585 MW/ 2011.24 MWh under these special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

According to the filing, overall, the company’s current portfolio requires the installation of 17 GWh of BESS in multiple phases across different states.

The facility is located in Rajasthan and is connected with the existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). It will run on a merchant basis on a short-term basis, generating an additional revenue stream through the price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours. Eventually, they will be integrated with the respective FDRE projects, which will then continue under the PPA for 25 years.

These are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods. This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and

demand while improving the overall grid stability, according to the company.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE, and hybrid solutions, and an operational contracted capacity of 2,966 MW and 481 MWh of BESS capacity and under construction contracted capacity of 5,105 MW, including ~16.5 GWh of BESS installation. The under-construction PPA signed portfolio stands at 3,304 MW. With an in-house EPC and O&M division, the company does end-to-end development and O&M of the plants, thereby delivering projects in a time and cost-effective manner while ensuring best-in-class operating performance evident in its industry-leading CUF and operating margins.