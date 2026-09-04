ACME Solar rallies 7%, hits new high; stock up 120% from CY2026 low

ACME Solar share price movement

ACME Solar Holdings' share price hit a new high of ₹430.40, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the power generation company surpassed its previous high of ₹411.50 touched on August 24, 2026. It more than doubled or zoomed 120 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹195.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

At 02:07 PM, ACME Solar Holdings quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹421.80, compared to a 0.72 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

ACME Solar – Overview

ACME Solar Holdings, a part of the ACME Group, is a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector. The company operates a diversified portfolio of 8,070 MW49 including 20 GWh50 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) (operational and under construction) across solar, hybrid, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), wind solutions, and energy storage. Our integrated model covers the entire project lifecycle, from business development to acquiring land and connectivity to project development and Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

The company undertakes its projects through its subsidiaries and generates revenue primarily from the sale of electricity to central and state government entities and government backed corporations under long-term power purchase agreements, as well as from EPC and O&M of renewable energy projects.

ACME Solar – Outlook

ACME Solar said in its FY26 annual report that the Union Budget 2026–27 laid emphasis on advancing renewable energy in India. The allocation for the Ministry of Power was increased to ₹29,997 crore, up from the revised estimate of ₹21,588 crore in the previous budget cycle. In addition, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) saw a substantial rise to ₹32,915 crore, up from the revised estimate of ₹25,301 crore in the prior period.

To support the country’s energy transition, the Budget included specific provisions for expanding clean energy infrastructure, notably through an enhanced outlay for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana rooftop solar scheme, promoting decentralised energy solutions, supporting research and development in frontier technologies like green hydrogen, and encouraging international collaboration.

ACME Solar said it remains entirely dedicated to strengthening its role in India’s transition to green energy, targeting 10 GW of renewable energy generation alongside 25 GWh57 of BESS capacity by 2030.

The company holds a substantial pipeline of 5,088 MW in contracted capacity currently under development, divided between 3,288 MW in executed PPAs and 1,800 MW in awarded LOAs. Driven by these developments, the company’s aggregate portfolio encompasses 8,070 MW, comprising approximately 14 GWp of renewable energy capacity and 20 GWh of BESS capacities.

Looking ahead, ACME Solar said it is steadily executing its long-term growth plan to scale up to 10 GW of generation capacity alongside 25 GWh of battery storage capacity by 2030.