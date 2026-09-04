Friday, September 04, 2026 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Watch TodayNifty OutlookNepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPODelhi weather forecast
Home / Markets / News / ACME Solar rallies 7%, hits new high; stock up 120% from CY2026 low

ACME Solar rallies 7%, hits new high; stock up 120% from CY2026 low

Looking ahead, ACME Solar said it is steadily executing its long-term growth plan to scale up to 10 GW of generation capacity alongside 25 GWh of battery storage capacity by 2030.

solar

ACME Solar Holdings' share price hit a new high in Friday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ACME Solar share price movement

 
ACME Solar Holdings' share price hit a new high of ₹430.40, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals on a healthy business outlook.
 
The stock price of the power generation company surpassed its previous high of ₹411.50 touched on August 24, 2026. It more than doubled or zoomed 120 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹195.65 touched on January 27, 2026.
 
At 02:07 PM, ACME Solar Holdings quoted 5 per cent higher at ₹421.80, compared to a 0.72 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 5.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

ACME Solar – Overview

 
ACME Solar Holdings, a part of the ACME Group, is a leading player in India’s renewable energy sector. The company operates a diversified portfolio of 8,070 MW49 including 20 GWh50 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) (operational and under construction) across solar, hybrid, Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), wind solutions, and energy storage. Our integrated model covers the entire project lifecycle, from business development to acquiring land and connectivity to project development and Operations and Maintenance (O&M).
 
The company undertakes its projects through its subsidiaries and generates revenue primarily from the sale of electricity to central and state government entities and government backed corporations under long-term power purchase agreements, as well as from EPC and O&M of renewable energy projects.

Also Read

Reliance Industries share price target

RIL shares rise 2% as strong O2C growth lifts Q2 earnings outlook

Assurance, New India Assurance, NIA,

NSE IPO anticipation: New India Assurance zooms 17%; IFCI jumps 12%

Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Sterlite Tech

STL hits 5% upper limit on Growth Roadmap FY27-29; up 786% from CY2026 low

Breakout stocks: Tech analysts Drumil Vithlani and Ved Anil Gawker are bullish on Motilal OFS, CRISIL, City Union Bank and Supreme Petrochem.

Motilal OFS, CRISIL, CUB among 4 breakout stocks identified by analysts

 

ACME Solar – Outlook

 
ACME Solar said in its FY26 annual report that the Union Budget 2026–27 laid emphasis on advancing renewable energy in India. The allocation for the Ministry of Power was increased to ₹29,997 crore, up from the revised estimate of ₹21,588 crore in the previous budget cycle. In addition, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) saw a substantial rise to ₹32,915 crore, up from the revised estimate of ₹25,301 crore in the prior period.
 
To support the country’s energy transition, the Budget included specific provisions for expanding clean energy infrastructure, notably through an enhanced outlay for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana rooftop solar scheme, promoting decentralised energy solutions, supporting research and development in frontier technologies like green hydrogen, and encouraging international collaboration. 
ACME Solar said it remains entirely dedicated to strengthening its role in India’s transition to green energy, targeting 10 GW of renewable energy generation alongside 25 GWh57 of BESS capacity by 2030.
 
The company holds a substantial pipeline of 5,088 MW in contracted capacity currently under development, divided between 3,288 MW in executed PPAs and 1,800 MW in awarded LOAs. Driven by these developments, the company’s aggregate portfolio encompasses 8,070 MW, comprising approximately 14 GWp of renewable energy capacity and 20 GWh of BESS capacities.
 
Looking ahead, ACME Solar said it is steadily executing its long-term growth plan to scale up to 10 GW of generation capacity alongside 25 GWh of battery storage capacity by 2030. 
 

More From This Section

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range, up 400 pts, Nifty Realty drops over 1%

Why is stock market rising

Sensex zooms 730 pts intraday, Nifty reclaims 24K: What's driving markets?

UltraTech share price

Can UltraTech's cables & wire foray charge up its shares? What analysts say

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri soars 58% in 4 days; zooms 107% from Aug low

wire and cable stocks

'Ultravolt' shock! Polycab, KEI & others crash up to 8% on de-rating fears

Topics : buzzing stock ACME Solar Holdings stock market trading Market trends solar parks Solar modules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 2:54 PM IST