Action Construction rallies 6%, nears 52-week high on healthy Q2 results

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) share price movement

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,267.05 on September 21, 2026. It recovered 68 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹746.10 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 09:32 AM, ACE partly erased intraday gains, and quoted 1.4 per cent higher at ₹1,194 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.56 per cent at 81,451. A combined 700,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

ACE – Q2 results

ACE is India’s most-diversified construction equipment manufacturer, operating across infra, construction, logistics, manufacturing, defence and agri sectors. The company is the world’s largest Pick & Carry crane manufacturer with over 63 per cent market share in Mobile cranes segment and a market share of around 60 per cent in Tower Cranes segment domestically.

ACE reported a healthy consolidated revenue growth of 18.9 per cent YoY to ₹885.1 crore in Q2FY27 compared to ₹744.2 crore in Q2FY26. Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 22.9 per cent YoY to ₹133.9 crore from ₹109.0 crore, with the operating EBITDA margin expanding 59 bps YoY to 15.1 per cent from 14.6 per cent, indicating an improvement in operating profitability. The company reported an exceptional gain of ₹50 crore during the quarter, taking profit before tax (PBT) to ₹216.9 crore.

The company said margin expansion was led by calibrated pricing action to offset commodity price inflation, favourable product mix & deepening cost efficiencies.

Volumes of cranes, construction equipment and material handling equipment increased 19.8 per cent YoY to 2,812 units in Q2FY27 from 2,348 units in Q2FY26. However, agricultural equipment volumes declined 17.1 per cent YoY to 436 units from 526 units in Q2FY26. Overall, combined volumes increased 13.0 per cent YoY to 3,248 units.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric shares skid nearly 7% as Q2 revenue falls 39%, loss narrows The growth momentum is expected to continue since the structural growth drivers for the Indian construction equipment industry remain firmly intact. Continued Government emphasis on infrastructure creation, higher investments in roads, railways, urban infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics, together with sustained public capital expenditure, continue to provide a strong foundation for long-term industry growth, the company said.

ICICI Securities view on ACE

ACE delivered a healthy operating performance, driven by strong volume growth in its core cranes, construction and material handling equipment segment, which grew 19.8 per cent YoY. Operating EBITDA growth of 22.9 per cent outpaced revenue growth, while margin expansion of 59 bps reflects improved operating leverage and operational efficiencies. The sustained infrastructure spending, government capex and a favourable construction equipment demand environment are expected to support growth momentum, ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.