Acutaas Chemicals drops 7% despite 70% jump in Q1 PAT; stock up 180% in 1yr

Acutaas Chemicals Q1 results: Acutaas Chemicals shares cracked 7 per cent in intraday trade on Friday following the announcement of its June quarter results (Q1FY27). The stock opened 4 per cent lower at ₹3,330.10 and extended losses to hit an intraday low of ₹3,209.

As of 1:30 PM, Acutaas Chemicals shares were underperforming the market, trading 4.4 per cent lower at ₹3,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.45 per cent at 23,765.

Acutaas Chemicals Q1 results

Acutaas Chemicals, a leading global manufacturer of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 70.4 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹440 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The PAT margin expanded to 22.7 per cent in the June quarter from 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Its revenue from operations increased by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹329.4 crore from ₹207.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Ebitda for the quarter under review grew by 122 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113 crore, driven by better product mix and operational efficiencies, as against ₹50.9 crore reported in Q1 of the previous year. Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 34.3 per cent as compared to 24.6 per cent in Q1FY26

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & MD, exuded confidence that the company will deliver 25 per cent revenue growth for the full year with stable margins.

The company said that CDMO continued strong growth momentum, while the Core Advanced intermediate business delivered robust growth. The specialty chemicals segment reported strong growth in BFC, offset by muted performance in commodity chemicals.