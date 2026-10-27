Acutaas Chemicals rallies 13%; hits record high on strong Q2 results

Acutaas Chemicals share price movement

Share price of Acutaas Chemicals moved higher by 13 per cent to ₹3,797, hitting a record high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday trade in an otherwise tepid market after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). Acutass also revised its FY27 guidance upward. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.26 per cent at 22,694 at 01:31 PM.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,735 touched on July 6, 2026. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of Acutaas Chemicals has zoomed 116 per cent, compared to a 9.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 500 index.

Acutaas Chemicals is a speciality chemicals manufacturer serving a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, battery chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals. The company’s core strength lies in the research-driven development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates used in both regulated and generic APIs, as well as intermediates for New Chemical Entities (NCEs).

Acutaas Chemicals – Q2 results

Acutaas Chemicals delivered strong revenue of ₹436.9 crore, representing 42.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The gross margin for the quarter improved to 62.1 per cent up 637 bps YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 84.6 per cent YoY at ₹176.0 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 40.3 per cent as compared to 31.1 per cent in Q2FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 71.4 per cent YoY at ₹123.1 crore in Q2FY26.

Acutaas Chemicals – Management commentary

Performance was led by continued momentum in the Pharmaceutical Intermediates business, which was offset by softer performance in the Specialty Chemicals segment.

A significant milestone during the quarter was the inauguration of the company’s South Korea manufacturing facility ahead of schedule. The facility is equipped to produce high-purity chemicals used in photo resists, semiconductor packaging materials, etching materials and other semiconductor applications, positioning the company to capitalize on opportunities in the fast-growing semiconductor ecosystem.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The management said improved revenue visibility and a robust order pipeline give confidence to revise the FY27 revenue growth guidance upward from 25 per cent to around 30 per cent. The management also raised the EBITDA margin guidance to the 38-40 per cent range.

Acutaas Chemicals - Outlook

The Indian Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) market is experiencing robust expansion, valued at $8.52 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $16.53 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39 per cent from 2026-2034. This growth is driven by increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing, a well-established generics base, and a skilled scientific workforce. West India remains the dominant region with a 29.8 per cent market share, supported by manufacturing clusters in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acutaas Chemicals said in its FY26 annual report.

Further, India is poised to capture a significant portion of international demand as global companies adopt the China+1 strategy to de-risk their supply chains. Regionally, West and Central India (led by Gujarat and Maharashtra) remain the dominant manufacturing hubs due to their advanced infrastructure and proximity to petrochemical feed stocks. A primary driver for this growth is the surging demand from diverse end-use sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

Meanwhile, India’s semiconductor market was valued at $59.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $180.20 billion by 2034, growing at an 11.95 per cent CAGR from 2026 to 2034. This expansion is fuelled by government initiatives like the ₹76,000 crore PLI scheme and surging demand from AI, 5G, and electric vehicles. Consumer electronics dominates demand at 30.4 per cent, while South India remains the primary regional contributor, accounting for 36.2 per cent of domestic revenues.

Growth is accelerated by massive industrial projects, including Tata Electronics’ $11 billion fab and Micron’s assembly facility in Gujarat. As the digital economy scales towards $1 trillion, the demand for ultrapure materials and specialised chemicals remains a critical tailwind for the domestic chemical industry, the company said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.