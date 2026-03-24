Acutaas Chemicals zooms 50% in 2 months, hits new high; here's why

Acutaas Chemicals stock price today

Shares of Acutaas Chemicals hit a new high of ₹2,477.30, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

In the past one month, the stock price of the pharmaceuticals company has gained 15 per cent, as compared to 11 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past two months, it zoomed 50 per cent. When compared to its 52-week low, the stock has appreciated by 166 per cent from a level of ₹930.03 on April 7, 2025.

Why Acutaas Chemicals outperforming the market?

Acutaas Chemicals is a speciality chemicals manufacturer serving a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, battery chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals. The company’s core strength lies in the research-driven development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates used in both regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs), as well as intermediates for New Chemical Entities (NCEs).

Acutaas delivered a strong January-March quarter (Q3FY26), outperforming expectations on strong contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) traction and growth in high-value advanced intermediates, aided by operating leverage.

Revenue rose 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹393 crore, driven by 47 per cent YoY growth in Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates. EBITDA surged 119 per cent YoY to ₹151 crore, with margins expanding sharply to 38.3 per cent (vs 25 per cent in Q3FY25), aided by favourable product mix and CDMO scale-up. Profit after tax rose 140 per cent YoY to ₹106 crore.

The company's management upgraded its guidance, now targeting 30 per cent (from 25 per cent) revenue growth and 35 per cent EBITDA margins for FY26, underpinned by CDMO scaling, improving product mix and strong demand visibility.

The management said the company is actively pursuing contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and CDMOs opportunities to accelerate growth in its core business of pharmaceutical intermediates segment. The company said it has developed a strong pipeline with four products already validated, and expect some of these opportunities to begin contributing to top line from FY27 onwards.

Brokerages view on Acutaas Chemicals

According to analysts at Geojit Investments the medium-term outlook of Acutaas Chemicals remains strong, supported by robust visibility across the CDMO pipeline and expanding specialty platforms. Currently, the stock is trading above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹ 2,350 per share.

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital believes the company can clock in PAT CAGR of 54 per cent from FY25-FY28E riding strongly on several growth levers led by the CDMO business.

Robust growth in the Fermion contract coupled with healthy growth in the Non CDMO business augur strongly for profitability prospects. Analysts believe that strong traction in key molecules will continue along with further scale up of CDMO business with the increasing ramp up of the Ankleshwar unit.

The battery chemicals additive segment is expected to start by Q4FY26 and the full effect on the top-line will be seen in FY27. Initial capacity of 2000MT each for VC and FEC is based on long-term export agreements.

The high-growth CDMO segment is expected to start contributing to revenue by the end of FY26, but this will be subject to regulatory approvals. The Semiconductor JV in South Korea is expected to contribute to revenues, starting H2FY27, the brokerage firm said in the Q3 result update with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹2,501. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.