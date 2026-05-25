Adani Ent, Bajaj Auto, Voda Idea, 16 more BSE 500 stocks hit 52-week highs

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, Angel One, Gland Pharma, HFCL, Timken India and Varun Beverages are among the 19 stocks from the BSE 500 index that hit a new 52-week high in intra-day trade on Monday.

Of these 19 stocks, Hindalco Industries, KEI Industries, Polycab India, Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Anand Rathi Wealth, GE Vernova T&D, Manappuram Finance, Navin Flurochemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals touched their respective all-time highs in intra-day deals.

"We are starting the week on a positive note. Crude has dipped by $5 to below $100 on expectations that US and Iran are close to a deal. The market will wait and watch for clarity and certainty since many similar expectations have been belied since the start of the war. If this expected deal holds and crude drifts down, that can turn out to be turning point for the market,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Another positive trend is the better-than-expected Q4 results. An important trend to note is the impressive growth of most digital platform companies. The market has been rewarding performance.

The appreciation in the rupee from the recent low of 96.96 is a welcome trend. Stability in the currency is necessary to bring back the FPIs who have been on a sustained sell mode. The resilience of the market during this period of crisis is a hugely positive factor. This is a reflection of partly the economy’s strength, and partly the confidence of Indian investors, said Dr. VK Vijaykumar.

Overall, market sentiment is likely to remain highly sensitive to developments around the US–Iran negotiations. A positive outcome, combined with a sustained move above 24,000, could help bulls regain stronger control of the market, according to technical analyst at Axis Securities.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises soared 5 per cent to ₹2,858 in intra-day deals. The stock price of Adani Group’s flagship company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,800 touched on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Adani Power, integrated power utilities of Adani Group, surged 6 per cent to ₹232.80 in intra-day trade. The stock quoted close to its all-time high of ₹234.35 touched on May 5, 2026.

According to Business Standard report, global brokerage Bernstein said the worst may be over for Adani group, as concerns around leverage, share pledges and access to overseas funding have eased significantly after the resolution of recent US-related legal overhangs.

In a report titled “India Infra: Adani group — The ‘Hard-Bank’...”, Bernstein said the port-to-media conglomerate’s execution capabilities and dominance in infrastructure businesses continue to remain its core strengths despite multiple crises over the past few years. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Shares of Vodafone Idea hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹14.05, up 2.2 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of telecom services company was quoting higher for the fifth straight day, soaring 9 per cent during the period. In the past one month, the market price of Vodafone Idea has zoomed 48 per cent, as against 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s return in Vodafone Idea as chairman and ensuing capital infusion led to Birla Group emerging as the dominant promoter shareholder. This increases analysts’ confidence in Vodafone Idea’s debt fund-raising by June 2026, according to analysts at Ambit Capital. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of ₹17.6 per share.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) sees Vodafone Idea as a strategically important entity and recent appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the company’s chairman highlights strong management control of the group. ABG has articulated strong support to ensure timely debt servicing and continuity of operations of Vodafone Idea, Crisil Rating said.

In the past, the group has supported Vodafone Idea during periods of stress by ensuring timely debt servicing and creditor payments from Vodafone Idea through equity infusions and other financing. In addition to the sizeable past investments, with anticipated turnaround in operations leading to improved cash flows, the group expects significant long-term economic benefit from Vodafone Idea. The recent announcement of the group committing subscription of share warrants aggregating to ₹4,730 crore underscores the commitment of the group, the rating agency said.

With expected improvement in business, resolution of AGR dues, along with presence of ABG and its financial flexibility is expected to help the company tie-up finance on competitive terms. Timely scaling up of capex remains critical for improving network competitiveness, growing subscriber base, and supporting ARPU expansion. The envisaged growth in subscriber base on a sustained basis and improvement in ARPU will remain key rating sensitivity factors, Crisil Ratings said. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.