Adani Enterprises jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; stock up 52% from March low

Adani Enterprises share price

Shares of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of ₹2,665 as they surged 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of Adani Group’s flagship company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,611.46, touched on September 23, 2025. In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by soaring 25 per cent, as against 4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

ed 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 touched on March 30, 2026. Currently, the stock quoted 48 per cent higher against its rights issue price of ₹1,800 per share. The market price of Adani Enterprises has rebound52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 touched on March 30, 2026. Currently, the stock quoted 48 per cent higher against its rights issue price of ₹1,800 per share.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 10:37 AM; Adani Enterprises was up 5 per cent at ₹2,630.75, as compared to 0.39 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold, with a combined 5.34 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Adani Enterprises' business outlook

With close of fiscal 2026, Adani Enterprises said the company has transitioned to a core infrastructure-led model, with 80 per cent of its EBITDA coming from mature, long-term and contracted businesses, which significantly enhances earnings visibility. Adani Enterprises’ incubation journey has now firmly crossed milestones of initial capex-heavy and stabilization phases, with EBITDA-mix shifting towards stability, thus positioning the company for sustained cash generation and future value unlock, the company said.

Adani Enterprises in the Q4 earnings conference call on April 30, 2026 said that the company is now getting ready for value unlocking through demergers. These businesses are independent, sector-leading, large core infra platform, spread across Airports, Roads, Adani New Industries (ANIL) ecosystem and long-term contracted mine development operator (MDO) services, which are ready to turn into value creation mode.

Adani Enterprises has a successful track record of incubating ports, power generation and transmission, renewable energy and city gas distribution businesses in the past. At present, Adani Enterprises is incubating ANIL, airports, roads and data center businesses and its ability to successfully monetise them in a timely manner remains the key rating monitorable, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

Adani Enterprises has a dominant position in the coal trading business with a significant market share in India’s thermal coal imports, and meeting 4-8 per cent of India’s overall coal demand. The company's large scale in the IRM business not only provides the benefits of operating leverage but its integration with global supply chains, from overseas coal mines to customer doorsteps, enables it to capture a substantial share of the coal value chain, thereby boosting the businesses overall earnings.

ICRA said the rating also derives strength from Adani Enterprises’ status as the largest MDO in India, with the mining services business having reasonably predictable earnings stream and healthy operating profit margins above 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises said the company has a portfolio of 18 MDO service agreements with total peak capacity of 145 MMTPA. The company is currently operating at run rate annual capacity of almost 50 MMT from 6 services contracts, which is approximately 34 per cent capacity of contracted potential of this business.

During the March 2026 quarter, MDO service contract for GP-II mine with peak capacity of 23.6 MMTPA is made operational, taking the company’s current portfolio to 7 operational service contracts. With this, now Adani Enterprises have growth potential to achieve 86 MMT on an annual basis. This clearly demonstrates a long runway available for growth in this business, the company said.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the government has approved a coal/lignite gasification projects scheme with a financial outlay of ₹37,500 crore. Under the scheme, financial incentives of up to 20 per cent of plant and machinery cost will be provided.

Further, the performance of the airports division is expected to remain robust in the medium term given the favourable sector outlook and healthy growth in passenger traffic.

The Adani Group is one of the first players in India with vertically-integrated capacity till ingot and wafer for manufacturing solar modules, which helps in realising better margins and offers cushion to protect it from raw material price fluctuations. The segment currently has good visibility in terms of order book, including projects requiring modules under the domestic content requirement criterion, ICRA had said. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.