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Home / Markets / News / Adani Enterprises: Nifty's 2026 winner jumps 6% on airport biz stake sale

Adani Enterprises: Nifty's 2026 winner jumps 6% on airport biz stake sale

Adani Enterprises, in an exchange filing, earlier today announced a stake sale of 5.54 per cent in Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) for ₹9,825 crore, or about $1 billion.

Adani enterprises share price

So far in 2026, Adani group stock has gained 31.85 per cent as of yesterday's close, according to data available on ACE Equity.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Adani Enterprises share price: Flagship Adani group company, Adani Enterprises, witnessed a 6 per cent rise in its stock on Wednesday after the company announced a stake sale worth $1 billion in the airport business to a consortium comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds. 
 
Adani Enterprises, the best-performing Nifty 50 stock of 2026, rallied to ₹3,132.90 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 6.08 per cent against the last closing price of ₹2,953.10. So far in 2026, Adani group stock has gained 31.85 per cent as of yesterday's close, according to data available on ACE Equity. 
 
 
As of 10.30 AM, Adani Enterprises' shares were trading 5.77 per cent higher at ₹3,122 apiece. A combined 3 million shares of the large-cap stock changed hands so far on BSE and NSE. 
 
Other Adani group stocks also traded on a firm note. Nifty 50 constituent Adani Ports was up 3 per cent, while green energy player Adani Green added 3.6 per cent. 
 
Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and NDTV gained 1-2 per cent. Meanwhile, cement players ACC and Ambuja eked out gains of less than 0.5 per cent despite a selloff in the broader Indian stock market. 

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What moved Adani Enterprises?

Adani Enterprises, in an exchange filing, earlier today announced a stake sale of 5.54 per cent in Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) for ₹9,825 crore, or about $1 billion. The transaction values AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), at a pre-money equity valuation of about $18 billion. READ MORE
 
Investors will subscribe to new equity shares of the airport operator in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. 
 
The company said the proceeds would be used for expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across its portfolio, developing integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports, and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses, including ground handling.
 
“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, non-executive director, AAHL.
 
Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that it is a positive move for Adani Enterprises as value unlocking is taking place in its subsidiary, Adani Airports, which is an important asset.  
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Is Adani Enterprises a good buy?

The sharp rally has put the focus on Adani Enterprises stock, but Bathini said the stock remains suitable for investors with high risk appetite.
 
"The current rally in Adani Enterprises follows as the company has come out of the woods, overcoming the multiple challenges it faced in the last few years. As a result, it is now attracting investors. Adani Enterprises is a high beta stock, and given the kind of previous performance, those who have a high risk appetite can continue to hold the stock," he advised. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:49 AM IST