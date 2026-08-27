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Home / Markets / News / Adani Enterprises up 39% YTD; why is MOFSL betting on Nifty's top gainer?

Adani Enterprises up 39% YTD; why is MOFSL betting on Nifty's top gainer?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage of Adani Enterprises with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹3,880, implying a 25 per cent upside from the previous close of ₹3,112.

Adani Enterprises share price target

Adani Enterprises up 39% YTD; why is MOFSL betting on Nifty's top gainer?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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Adani Enterprises has emerged as the standout performer in the Nifty 50 pack in 2026 so far. According to ACE Equity data, the stock has climbed 39 per cent so far this year, as against a 7.6 per cent decline in the benchmark nifty 50 index. 
 
During Thursday's trade, Adani Enterprises shares traded 1 per cent higher at ₹3,143.40 around 11:20 AM as Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹3,880, implying an upside of 25 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,112.
 
Analysts said that Adani Enterprises is uniquely positioned to benefit from India’s next capex cycle, with exposure across airports, roads, data centers, new energy, mining, copper, and strategic manufacturing. Its diversified portfolio provides multiple avenues to participate in infrastructure build-out, energy transition, digitalisation, and India’s push towards domestic manufacturing.
 
 
The company's ability to identify emerging opportunities, build scale and market leadership, and subsequently monetise mature platforms creates a repeatable model for capital recycling, the brokerage said. 
 
As capex intensity moderates and incubated businesses move towards monetisation, rising cash generation should support faster deleveraging and further capital recycling.

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"We view AEL as a differentiated infrastructure incubator, combining established businesses that provide stability with high-growth platforms that can drive the next leg of earnings," MOFSL said.
 
The brokerage noted that Adani Enterprises is "entering a phase of accelerated earnings growth".
 
The growth should be driven by the ramp-up of the newly commissioned Navi Mumbai Airport, capacity expansion at Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), commencement of tolling on key road projects, and continued momentum across its primary businesses. 
 
It expects Ebitda to rise from ₹140 billion in FY26 to ₹299 billion by FY29E, implying a 29 per cent CAGR. Revenue and PAT are estimated to grow at around 22 per cent and 82 per cent CAGR during the same period, aided by growth, margin expansion, and increasing contribution from high-margin verticals.
 
Key risks, according to MOFSL, include execution delays, higher-than-expected capex, regulatory/policy changes, commodity price volatility, and slower ramp-up of new businesses.  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:10 PM IST