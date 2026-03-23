Adani Enterprises slips 5%, hits 52-wk low; stock nears rights issue price

Adani Enterprises share price today

Adani Enterprises stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,827.85, as it slipped 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

The stock price of the Adani Group flagship company fell below its previous low of ₹1,850 touched on January 23, 2026. At current levels, Adani Enterprises trades close to its rights issue price of ₹1,800 per share.

The stock is trading lower for the third straight day, and has plunged 9 per cent during the period. In the past one month, the stock underperformed the market by falling 18 per cent, as compared to 13 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Adani Enterprises – Rights issue

Adani Enterprises raised ₹24,930 crore through issuance of right shares in December 2025. According to the record date for eligibility for the rights issue as November 17, 2025, eligible shareholders were to get 3 rights shares for every 25 held.

The payment for the ₹1,800 share was split into three tranches. On application ₹900 per share, and ₹450 per share each on the first call and the second or final call. The final call closed on March 16, 2026.

Upon receipt of the second and final call money on the rights equity shares, to the extent applicable, the Rights Issue Committee of the board of directors at its meeting held on March 19, 2026, approved the conversion of 137.47 million partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each, which were 75 per cent paid-up (comprising ₹0.75 of the face value and ₹1,349.25 premium) into fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1.00 each.

Adani Enterprises said the rights issue was aimed at strengthening its capital base and supporting future growth initiatives.

Adani Enterprises – rating rationale

The next generation of Adani Enterprises’ strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data center, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochem - all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.

In December 2025, the domestic rating agencies ICRA and CARE Ratings reaffirmed the long-term, short-term ratings of Adani Enterprises with a stable outlook.

The ratings’ reaffirmation for Adani Enterprises factors in the Group’s strong execution capabilities in incubating new businesses, sustained improvement in the performance of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) and airports divisions, and its leadership position in integrated resource management (IRM) business, ICRA said in its rationale.

The rating derives strength from the successful track record of Adani Enterprises in incubating ports, power generation and transmission, renewable energy and city gas distribution businesses in the past. Adani Enterprises is currently incubating ANIL, airports, roads, and data centers, among others, and its ability to successfully monetise them in a timely manner remains crucial to maintain prudent capital structure.

Meanwhile, CareEdge Ratings said it understands that the matter related to indictment and civil complaint filed by United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), respectively, is currently sub-judice. However, concerns related to the impact on Adani Enterprises’ large-sized capex stand substantially reduced, given the on-schedule progress of its capex in addition to timely debt disbursals and fresh debt tie-ups received at the Adani group level.

CareEdge Ratings also notes that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has concluded certain investigations on allegations by Hindenburg and found no non-compliance with respect to related party transactions requirements under the Listing Agreement and SEBI Listing Regulations for certain transactions with third parties in earlier financial years.

In the medium term, large capex is planned across ANIL, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) segment, roads and airports sector, of which, entire capex in roads sector is regulatory in nature, related to under-construction projects on hand. Majority capex in the airport sector is also regulatory capex, while balance capex relates to non-aero and city side development (CSD) works.

Immediate capex of ANIL encompasses expansion of existing integrated capacities of solar module and cells to 10 GW. While first phase of capex for copper segment is completed, generation of envisaged profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation and taxation (PBILDT) from copper smelter from FY27 is crucial, the rating agency said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.