Adani Green falls 6%; here's why JM Financial trims target after Q1 miss

Adani Green Energy results review: Adani Green's share price fell 6.25 per cent on Thursday, a day after the Adani group firm posted its Q1FY27 results. Brokerage firm, JM Financial noted that Adani Green's revenue and adjusted profit missed estimates.

At 01:34 PM, Adani Green's share price was trading 6.13 per cent lower at ₹1,382.40 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.67 per cent at 23,835.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 6.25 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹1,380 per share.

Adani Green Q1 results highlights:

Adani Green Energy posted a 19 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 983 crore for the quarter ended June 2027.

Total revenue grew 16.4 per cent to Rs 4,663 crore from Rs 4,006 crore in Q1FY26.

The company said it added 848 MW of power generation capacity during the quarter. Energy sales increased 30 per cent to 13,657 million units (MUs) in Q1FY27.

The company also commissioned battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity of 1,972 megawatt-hours (MWh) at Khavda during the quarter, taking the total capacity to 3,551 MWh.

AGEL is targeting more than 10,000 MWh of BESS capacity by FY27, with a long-term goal of 50,000 MWh by 2030.

Brokerage’s view on Adani Green post Q1 Results

JM Financial | Add | Target ₹1,549

JM Financial noted that Adani Green's revenue and adjusted profit missed estimates, while reduced arbitrage potential from its merchant and BESS portfolio could lower Ebitda by 3–5 per cent going forward.

It said, "Adani Green reported Q1FY27 power supply revenue of ₹4,280 crore billion, up 29 per cent y-o-y but remained 9 per cent below JM Financial's estimate and 5 per cent below consensus estimate. Revenue was driven by 848MW of capacity addition and 30 year on year growth in units sold."

Adani Green's operational Ebitda margin remained stable at 90 per cent in the June quarter, unchanged from a year ago and higher than JM Financial's estimate of 88 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹990 crore, though it was 9 per cent below the brokerage's estimate. JM Financial maintained its 'Add' rating on Adani Green but cut its target price to ₹1,549 from ₹1,622.

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