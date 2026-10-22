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Home / Markets / News / Adani Green shares extend fall to 5th day, down 4% as Q2 PAT dips 24% QoQ

Adani Green shares extend fall to 5th day, down 4% as Q2 PAT dips 24% QoQ

Today is the fifth day of decline for Adani Green Energy shares, during which they have lost 8 per cent.

Adani Green share price

Despite this decline, Adani Green's stock remains 21 per cent higher for 2026 so far and 19.5 per cent in one year.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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Shares of Adani Green Energy declined nearly 4 per cent in Thursday's intraday trade after the company reported a sequential fall in its profit and revenue for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2), even as year-on-year growth was robust. Domestic brokerage JM Financial said the earnings were in line with its estimates. 
 
The Adani group stock opened at ₹1,254 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon declined to the day's low of ₹1,210.70, shedding as much as 3.7 per cent. As of 12.11 PM, Adani Green Energy's shares were trading 1.22 per cent lower at ₹1,243.10 apiece.  Today is the fifth day of decline for Adani Green Energy shares, during which they have lost 8 per cent.
 
 
Despite this decline, the stock remains 21 per cent higher for 2026 so far and 19.5 per cent in one year. 
 

Adani Green Q2 results

Adani Green's consolidated net profit declined 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹747 crore from ₹983 crore in the preceding quarter ended June 2026. Meanwhile, YoY, the figure was higher by 16 per cent.  

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The revenue from operations came in at ₹4,019 crore during the said quarter, down 6 per cent QoQ from ₹4,280 crore, but up 45 per cent YoY from ₹2,776 crore posted in the same period last year.
 
The company added 621MW in Q2FY27 versus 864MW and 848MW in Q2FY26 and Q1FY27, respectively. It also added 3,081MWh of BESS during Q2FY27 versus 2,175MWh in Q1FY27. With this, installed capacity stands at 20,763MW and 6,632 MWh of BESS. READ MORE
 
Grid availability declined due to delayed transmission lines. Meanwhile, Adani Green incurred capex of INR 160bn with debt drawal of ₹13,700 crore in H1FY27. With this, net debt stands at ₹1.03 trillion.
 
Energy sales grew by 32 per cent YoY to 25,747 MUs in H1 and 33 per cent YoY in Q2 to 12,090 MUs. 
 
"As India’s largest renewable energy company, we take pride in driving the sector’s momentum. This is reflected in our strong execution in H1 FY27, with our operational renewable energy portfolio growing 24 per cent year-on-year to 20.8 GW and energy sales increasing 32 per cent, supporting robust operating performance across our solar, wind and
hybrid assets," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Adani Green Energy. 
 
Following the earnings, JM Financial said it has an 'ADD' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,374, which it shall review post earnings call.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
 

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Topics : Adani Green Energy Markets News Q2 results Adani Group Markets

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 12:24 PM IST