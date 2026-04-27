Adani Green, Adani Energy surge up to 56% in April; Time to book profit?
Analysts at ICICI Securities downgraded Adani Green and Adani Energy to 'Add' rating post Q4 results, citing a sharp rally in the share prices.
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Adani Group shares todayShares of Adani Group companies extended their upward movement, zooming up to 56 per cent thus far in the month of April 2026. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 4 per cent at ₹1,649.70), Adani Power (up 4 per cent at ₹221.95), Adani Energy Solutions (up 2 per cent at ₹1,443.75) and Adani Green Energy (up 2 per cent at ₹1,257.30) hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade. Besides these four stocks, the market prices of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and ACC were trading higher by 2 per cent to 4 per cent in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.6 per cent at 77,155.57 at 11:25 AM. In the past month, Adani Green Energy's market price has zoomed 56 per cent, while Adani Energy Solutions spurted 55 per cent and Adani Power soared by 47 per cent on the BSE. Adani Enterprises (33 per cent), Adani Total Gas (27 per cent), Adani Ports (26 per cent) and Ambuja Cements and ACC (15 per cent each) rallied by up to 33 per cent so far in April. CHECK Q4 Results Today
Update on US matterIn relation to a matter of civil nature that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York ( EDNY), against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani (“Defendants”), directors of Adani Green Energy, the company on April 18, 2026 informed that the company understands that the SEC along with the Defendants have jointly applied to the EDNY judge for an extension of time for certain deadlines in the matter. The parties have pre-agreed upon a revised schedule and have jointly requested the EDNY court that the briefing schedule be extended such that the defendants’ motion to dismiss would now be due by June 8, 2026; the SEC’s amended complaint or opposition would be due by August 7, 2026; and any reply brief would be due by September 21, 2026. The company is not a party to these proceedings, and no charges have been brought against it. “Further, as clarified in our intimation to the stock exchanges dated November 27, 2024, the Defendants have not been charged with violation/(s) of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act i.e. there are no charges of bribery or corruption against the Defendants,” Adani Green Energy said in an exchange filing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
ICICI Securities view on Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green EnergyAdani Green reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹2,800 crore (+20 per cent YoY) for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY) (ahead of our estimate of ₹2,700 crore) and ₹10,800 crore (+20 per cent YoY) for FY26. The year was impacted by curtailment and weak merchant realisations, resulting in an estimated ₹1,300–1,500 crore EBITDA loss – merchant exposure rose to 43 per cent (incl. infirm) vs. 27 per cent YoY, whereas grid availability for solar dropped from 100 per cent to 87 per cent. Adani Green added ~5GW in FY26 (2GW in Q4), taking total capacity to 19.3GW. A significant portion of ~5.3GW infirm capacity is expected to transition to power purchase agreements (PPAs) by end-FY27, along with new capacity addition planned of~5GW in FY27 already having a PPA tie-up. They also plan to deploy 10GWh of battery in FY27. Analysts at ICICI Securities expect improved realisations led by stronger demand and rising PPA share. However, after a sharp 45 per cent rally in a month, the brokerage firm downgraded the stock to ADD with a target price of ₹1,315 per share. Adani Energy Solutions had a good FY26, in terms of both order book (OB) execution and accumulating new orders. It won transmission orders worth >₹20,000 crore, taking its transmission OB to ₹71,800 crore (vs. ₹59,900 crore YoY). Its capitalisation in FY26 was strong at ₹15,300 crore, led by commissioning of a key HVDC project and sharp growth in smart meter installations. With a growing asset base, it reported healthy operating EBITDA of ₹7,400 crore (+13 per cent YoY) in FY26, while its adjusted profit grew 32 per cent in FY26 to ₹2,400 crore. Adani Energy Solutions is targeting to take FY27 capitalisation a step higher to ₹21,000 crore, largely through transmission and smart meter segments (targeting installation of ~10mn meters). Transmission and smart meter pipeline remain strong and analysts at ICICI Securities expect Adani Energy Solutions to maintain its market share in new bids. Despite the healthy growth outlook, the brokerage firm downgraded the stock to ADD, given the recent run-up in its stock price. Analysts set a target price of ₹1,500 per share. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Topics : Adani Group Adani Green Energy The Smart Investor Markets stock market trading stock market rally Q4 Results Adani Power Adani Ports Adani Enterprises Ltd ACC Cement Ambuja Cements
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:27 PM IST