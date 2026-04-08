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Home / Markets / News / Adani Group stocks jump up to 10% as US court accepts plea to drop SEC case

Adani Group stocks jump up to 10% as US court accepts plea to drop SEC case

In its petition, the Adani Group had sought the dismissal of the SEC lawsuit, claiming a lack of US jurisdiction and an impermissible extraterritorial application of US law.

Adani Group stocks rally

Adani Group stocks rally up to 10%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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Adani Group stocks surged as much as 10 per cent in trade today as a US Court accepted the Ahmedabad-headquartered conglomerate's plea to dismiss the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) securities fraud lawsuit.
 
Individually, Adani Enterprises gained more than 9 per cent to make a high of ₹2,099 around 10:50 AM. Adani Green Energy gained over 8 per cent to trade at ₹1,003, while Adani Ports was up over 7 per cent at ₹1,473.
 
Other Adani Group stocks, Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, ACC, and Orient Cement gained in the range of 3 to 7 per cent.
 
 
In its petition, the Adani Group had sought the dismissal of the SEC lawsuit, claiming a lack of US jurisdiction and an impermissible extraterritorial application of US law.
 
Back in November 2024, the SEC had sued Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, alleging they misled investors by failing to disclose an alleged bribery scheme tied to Indian state officials, framing the case under US securities laws.
 
In the plea, the group said the SEC's claims over a 2021 bond sale by the group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are legally flawed on multiple grounds.
 

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Stock Market Today Markets News Markets

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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